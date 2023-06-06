Synaptics Partners with Boréas Technologies to Deliver High-Performance Piezo Haptic Trackpads

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA) today announced at Computex 2023 that it has combined its S9A0H NIST SP800-193 firmware qualified touch controller with Boréas Technologies Inc.’s piezo haptics technology to deliver a high-performance trackpad module. The module provides OEMs with both force sensing and best-in-class haptic feedback while enabling thin and light trackpads with a seamless transition from a large touch-enabled area to the chassis with a consistent click sensation across 100% of the active surface.

“We partnered with Boréas because we saw an opportunity to deliver a highly differentiated trackpad solution for OEMs,” said Saleel Awsare, Senior VP and GM, PC and Peripherals Division at Synaptics. “The result is a thinner, lighter trackpad module that provides a unique combination of security, force-sensing, and haptics capabilities for an exceptional end-user experience.”

“We are excited to partner with Synaptics,” said Simon Chaput, CEO of Boréas. “Our collaboration is an important milestone for the company and the industry as it will accelerate the adoption of piezo haptic technology in trackpads.”

Announced last year, the S9AOH IC is an integrated hardware/software touch platform that supports the industry’s highest level of firmware security—including 384-bit encryption—to prevent trackpads from being rendered inoperable. It’s also scalable to meet the demand for larger, smarter, and more responsive touchpads.

The module leverages the second-generation Boréas Piezo Haptic technology announced earlier this year, as well as the recently announced Boréas BOS1921 piezo driver. The driver delivers autonomous operation and sensing for piezo haptic trackpads in a single chip.

Availability
The Synaptics piezo haptic module is available today. For more information:

About Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics ( SYNA) is changing the way we engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

About Boréas Technologies
Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100, Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and automotive markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company's ICs are based—is ideal for devices such as PC trackpads, smartphones and automotive controls.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark, of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered.

Media Contact
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Director of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
[email protected]

