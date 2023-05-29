Borg-Warner Trophy® Awarded to 2023 Indianapolis 500 Winner Josef Newgarden

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 29, 2023

  • Josef Newgarden's name added to the prestigious list of Indy 500 victors
  • Newgarden beat defending champion Marcus Ericsson in fourth closest finish in Indy 500 history by 0.974 seconds
  • BorgWarner's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers featured on all NTT INDYCAR SERIES© racecars since 2012

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After crossing the finish line at the 2023 Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in the fourth closest finish in Indy 500 history, Josef Newgarden was crowned the winner of the 107th Indianapolis 500 and awarded the Borg-Warner Trophy® by BorgWarner President and CEO, Frédéric Lissalde. Newgarden raced for Team Penske, leading only 5 out of 200 total laps, at an average speed of 168.193 mph.

Newgarden crossed the finish line 0.974 seconds in front of defending Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson from Sweden, with American Santino Ferrucci finishing 3rd. The race featured three stoppages – red flags – in the last 17 laps, with the final lap starting directly from a yellow flag. Newgarden and Ericsson battled at each turn.

In recognition of his win, Newgarden's face will be the 110th added onto the sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy, which is 110 pounds and measures 5 feet and 4 inches tall. This victory marks the 19th Indy 500 win for Team Penske, dating back to 1972 when Mark Donohue was the victor.

"BorgWarner is honored to present Josef Newgarden the Borg-Warner Trophy as the victor of the 2023 race," said Lissalde. "Each year, BorgWarner looks forward to playing a vital role in the iconic Indianapolis 500 and handing over this trophy steeped in history to the driver who displayed the highest degree of excellence and performance – key drivers that resonate with our company's core values and reputation."

Newgarden, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, USA, earned his first Indy 500 win in his 12th start after starting in the 17th spot. He ties Sam Hanks, who won in 1958, for the most starts for a first-time champion.

The historic Borg-Warner Trophy has been presented to each Indy 500 winner for 87 years, first debuted by Eddie Rickenbacker, previous owner of IMS, in 1936. Commissioned the year prior, the trophy was designed by Robert J. Hill and Spaulding-Gorham, Inc. of Chicago, and continues to serve as a symbol of success in the racing world today.

Beyond presenting the trophy, BorgWarner has a long-established relationship with the Indy 500 race. BorgWarner's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers have powered every NTT INDYCAR SERIES® vehicle since 2012. The EFR turbochargers have the capability to accelerate to over 200 mph throughout the race, providing unmatched levels of power and speed. This year, BorgWarner also collaborated with IMS on co-branded Borg-Warner Trophy merchandise, available exclusively through Legends, the official retail partner of INDYCAR and IMS.

About BorgWarner
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

SOURCE BorgWarner

