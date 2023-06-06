Engineered to provide haptic feedback to games and in-home entertainment

MONTREAL and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative computer components, announced today the opening of orders for Motion 1, an immersive haptic gaming chair developed in partnership with D-BOX. This ground-breaking innovation ushers in Cooler Master’s era of immersive “Work and Play” products for consumers and establishes a new standard for haptic in-home entertainment. Aimed at gamers of all genres and skill levels, it can be ordered today in the Cooler Master official store. A demo of the Motion 1 haptic experience is available during Computex Taipei at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, in booth M0410, until June 2, 2023. A short video showing users’ reactions to their first experiences with Motion 1 can be seen here: Motion 1 in action.



The gaming industry continues to expand rapidly, particularly since the pandemic. Video games are gaining popularity in all corners of the world and among all age groups, so D-BOX wants to make the most of this opportunity for all types of games, not just those coded by the Corporation. With Adaptive Audio Mode, gamers can experience textures and vibrations (no movement) based on the game’s audio. Adaptive Gaming Mode, meanwhile, allows gamers to create their own game profiles, which provides haptic feedback (movement, texture and vibration) based on actions that they trigger through their keyboard, mouse or game controller. When combined, these two modes create an optimal haptic experience for all PC games — not just coded ones.

“We are pleased to see Cooler Master officially start taking orders today for the first gaming chair incorporating D-BOX renowned haptic technology,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “This innovation is the result of long hours of design and testing to make sure it meets high expectations and brings the immersive D-BOX haptic experience to all video gamers. The versatile design provides unparalleled comfort for working, gaming and for watching movies and series. The gaming chair fits perfectly into our ever-growing library of over 100 video games and over 2,500 films and series available in the D-BOX haptic format.”

“The vision of integrating work and entertainment is coming to life with this unique chair design. In merging the everyday functionality and immersive haptic experiences, we are reinventing the gaming chair and are innovating once again,” said Chris Chen, Head of New Business, I/O of Cooler Master. “I’m proud to say that over the last 30 years, we consistently developed the most innovative PC technology on the market, and this certainly is in part due to collaborations with the very best industry partners. Our alliance with D-BOX is no exception and it is perfectly in alignment with our commitment to our video gaming community.”

ABOUT COOLER MASTER

Cooler Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components. With a proven track record, Cooler Master is driven by passion for the things that make building a PC a rewarding experience and sustained by a vision that can reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to make the ultimate gaming experience. From its landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

