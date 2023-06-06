DIRTT Construction Partner Network Growing With New DIRTT Experience Centers

May 29, 2023
CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a leader in industrialized construction, celebrated the opening of three new experience centers earlier this month.

Three of DIRTT’s Construction Partners, Construkt/Workscape, Intellistruct/Bialek, and AGILE INTERIORS opened the doors to their new DIRTT Experience Centers (“DXCs”), welcoming hundreds of design and construction industry professionals including general contractors, architects, and designers. DXCs are spaces for clients and industry professionals to immerse themselves in the possibilities of building with the DIRTT Construction System. DIRTT’s network of partner DXCs demonstrates how DIRTT continues to push the limits, showcasing design and innovation, form, and function.

Benjamin Urban, CEO, commented, “These openings demonstrate the confidence our partners have in the value the DIRTT Construction System provides to their clients. It is our alignment with our partner network and their continued dedication to providing best in class experiences that help drive success.”

About Construkt/Workscape
With over 25 years in the construction and furniture industry and 15 years as a DIRTT Construction Partner, Construkt has over 10,000 square feet of inspirational space 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh. Their new full-solution DXC includes a timber frame mezzanine, custom graphics, custom casework, private offices and phone rooms, a leaf elevation, integrated technology, and a constructability lab featuring wall cross sections and connected infrastructure. The DXC also tells a sustainability story by incorporating DIRTT from their original DXC and through the historic building the DXC is situated in.

About Intellistruct/Bialek
DIRTT Construction Partner Intellistruct is a women-owned business enterprise covering Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. After nearly 15 years as a DIRTT Partner, it was time to revamp their headquarters including their DXC. Intellistruct’s headquarters is a space dedicated to discovering the future of work, combining DIRTT’s modular construction systems with cutting-edge audio-visual technology. By designing an inclusive workspace that supports everyone's unique work style – including engaging their remote workers – Intellistruct is setting a new standard for workplace design.

About AGILE INTERIORS
AGILE INTERIORS, one of DIRTT’s largest construction partners, recently expanded into the Austin, Texas market. As part of their expansion, they built a new DIRTT DXC located in the SXSW Center. The space highlights natural beauty and organic influences with a DIRTT Timber structure at the heart of the space. The DXC also features double-paned curved glass, custom casework to house integrated technology, a Leaf Folding Wall®, and best of all – hot pink extrusions.

About DIRTT
DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements about the issuance of shares to 22NW and timing thereof; the required regulatory and shareholder approvals and the timing thereof; the effect of the share issuance on DIRTT's balance sheet and position for long-term success; trading restrictions applicable to the issued shares; and the value creation for DIRTT's clients, partners, employees and shareholders. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expected". Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations, and assumptions made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions and other risks described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada on February 22, 2023. Our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of our future results. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs, assumptions and estimates only as of the dates on which they were made, as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though circumstances may change in the future, except as required under applicable securities laws. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.


