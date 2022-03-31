Strauss Group delivers NIS 2.5 billion in revenues in Q1 2023 with 7.9% organic growth[1] as profit erosion continues; operating profit totaled NIS 208 million

12 hours ago
PR Newswire

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 30, 2023

While business in Israel, Brazil, China and Europe grew, Strauss Group continues to tackle ongoing profit erosion, largely the result of significantly elevated raw material prices

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements for the first quarter of 2023, in which the Group delivered 12.4% revenue growth (7.9% growth excluding foreign currency effects). The Group's revenues were NIS 2.554 billion, and revenue growth is the result of ongoing growth in the international coffee business and growth in the business in Israel.

The Group's gross profit was NIS 837 million, reflecting a profit margin of 32.8%, and operating profit was NIS 208 million, 8.1% operating profit margin. Profit margins continue to erode due to rising inflation and higher raw material prices. Net income attributable to shareholders was NIS 134 million.

Shai Babad, Strauss Group CEO: "Strauss experienced growth across most of its businesses, with an improvement in market shares and revenue growth. However, the need to cope with rising raw material costs and inflation led to a significant decline in the Group's margins overall, most notably in Israel, while the price increases by the Group offered only partial compensation. We are making progress in implementing our strategic plans and driving further growth, strengthening and expanding our partnerships, optimizing our portfolio, and are focused on significant plans designed to improve productivity."

Segments:

Strauss Israel delivered revenues of NIS 1.049 billion in the quarter, reflecting 7.6% growth compared to the corresponding period last year. Strauss Israel's profit for the quarter eroded due to input inflation and the weakening of the Shekel. Operating profit was NIS 109 million.

The Company's market shares in Israel in the dairy, fresh foods and Yad Mordechai categories rose in the first quarter of the year. Sales of the Health & Wellness segment were NIS 743 million, up 11.1%, and operating profit was NIS 85 million. The Company continues to develop the production site for the plant-based dairy alternative manufacturing facility in Achihud.

The confectionery business continued to recover, and its market share reached 21.6%[2] in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 28.7% in the first quarter of 2022. The Fun & Indulgence segment's revenues were NIS 306 million, with operating profit amounting to NIS 24 million.

Strauss Coffee delivered another quarter of growth, with revenues of NIS 1.189 billion and 10.0% organic growth across all countries of operations. In Israel, coffee revenues totaled NIS 238 million, up 10.6% compared to the corresponding period, and operating profit was NIS 39 million. In Brazil, 11.1% sales growth was achieved (0.9% organic growth), with sales rising to NIS 621 million. The coffee company Três Corações's market share grew, and the company currently accounts for 33.6% of the roast & ground coffee market in Brazil, compared to 32.4% in the first quarter of 2022. The businesses in Europe also delivered sales growth.

Sabra maintained the course of gradual recovery following the implementation of the adjustment plan at the plant in Virginia. The company, whose business was largely shut down last year, has resumed full-capacity production, and reached a market share of 38.8%[3] (as of the publication date of the report) of the US hummus market. Sabra's sales in the first quarter were NIS 106 million (for 50% ownership) – an organic decline of 1.3% compared to last year, and the operating loss was NIS 1 million (50% ownership).

Strauss Water continued to grow in the first quarter with revenues of NIS 188 million, up 2.9% compared to last year, largely the result of ongoing growth in the customer base. The water business in China also grew organically, by 8.7%.

The Kitchen FoodTech Hub: The number of portfolio companies in the incubator is presently 24. As of March 31, 2023, the total value of investments in the portfolio startups, which are presented in the financial statements according to the equity method, was NIS 120 million. The fair value of these investments on the same date was NIS 582 million, compared to NIS 412 million on March 31, 2022.

[1] Organic, excluding foreign currency effects
[2] According to the StoreNext report published on May 8, 2023, measuring only the barcoded products.
[3] Source: IRI

Non GAAP Figures (1)





First Quarter


2023

2022

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

2,554

2,272

12.4 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

7.9 %

11.5 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

837

662

26.6 %

Gross Margins (%)

32.8 %

29.1 %

+370 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

310

194

60.1 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

12.1 %

8.5 %

+360 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

208

102

104.2 %

EBIT Margins (%)

8.1 %

4.5 %

+360 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)

134

43

213.4 %

Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%)

5.3 %

1.9 %

+340 bps

EPS (NIS)

1.15

0.37

213.2 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

-226

-124

81.6 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

74

77

-3.9 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,787

2,107

32.3 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

3.1x

1.8x

1.3x


(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in
respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and
losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses,
net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.


(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.









Non GAAP Figures (1)











First Quarter


Sales
(NIS mm)

Sales
Growth vs.
Last Year

Organic
Sales
Growth
excluding
FX

EBIT
(NIS mm)

NIS
Change in
EBIT

% Change
in EBIT

EBIT
margins

Change in
EBIT
margins vs.
2020

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities









Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

743

11.1 %

11.1 %

85

3

3.5 %

11.4 %

-80 bps

Fun & Indulgence (2)

306

0.0 %

0.0 %

24

121

125.0 %

7.9 %

+3970 bps

Total Strauss Israel

1,049

7.6 %

7.6 %

109

124

815.5 %

10.4 %

+1200 bps










Strauss Coffee:









Coffee Israel

238

10.6 %

10.6 %

39

-8

-17.4 %

16.3 %

-550 bps

International Coffee (2)

951

21.8 %

9.8 %

60

2

2.3 %

6.3 %

-120 bps

Total Strauss Coffee

1,189

19.4 %

10.0 %

99

-6

-6.2 %

8.3 %

-230 bps










International Dips & Spreads:









Sabra (50%) (2)

106

8.6 %

-1.3 %

-1

14

114.1 %

-1.3 %

+1420 bps

Obela (50%) (2)

21

-0.3 %

-5.2 %

0

2

118.9 %

NM

NM

Total International Dips & Spreads

127

7.0 %

-2.4 %

-1

16

94.1 %

-0.8 %

+1350 bps










Strauss Water

188

2.9 %

2.8 %

21

-4

-14.5 %

11.5 %

-230 bps










Other (2)(3)

1

NM

NM

-20

-24

-629.5 %

NM

NM

Total Group

2,554

12.4 %

7.9 %

208

106

104.2 %

8.1 %

+360 bps










(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and
do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity
prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to
outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.


(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três
Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads
figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for
International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.


Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

First Quarter


2023

2022

Change

Sales

1,713

1,511

13.4 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

1,106

1,054

4.9 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-53

-2


Cost of sales

1,053

1,052

0.0 %

Gross profit

660

459

44.1 %

% of sales

38.6 %

30.4 %


Selling and marketing expenses

330

324

1.8 %

General and administrative expenses

121

107

12.9 %

Total expenses

451

431

4.6 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

45

45

-0.6 %

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees

-8

8

-203.8 %

Operating profit before other expenses

246

81

205.0 %

% of sales

14.4 %

5.4 %


Other income (expenses), net

70

-28


Operating profit after other expenses

316

53

493.9 %

Financing expenses, net

-11

-14

-26.2 %

Income before taxes on income

305

39

685.8 %

Taxes on income

-59

-8

691.0 %

Effective tax rate

19.5 %

19.4 %


Income for the period

246

31

684.6 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

231

14

1523.0 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

15

17

-14.1 %





Conference Call

Strauss Group will host a Zoom conference call in Hebrew on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11:00 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the first quarter of 2023. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conferences:

Meeting URL
https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/94716506511?pwd=Yk1waXo1czhNMXh1eU14MnRpajZVZz09
Password: 953409

Strauss Group will also host a Zoom conference call in English on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 15:30 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the first quarter of 2023.

Meeting URL:
https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/99367733406?pwd=eXBqeEo1dVRENERwM0s5VDlYNHgvQT09
Passcode: 419035

A recording of the calls will subsequently be available on the company's website at:
http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-conferencecalls

The financial statements of the company for the first quarter of 2023 and the presentation that will accompany the conferences will be available prior to the conference calls on the following websites:

http://www.tase.co.il
http://www.magna.isa.gov.il
http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-irhome

For further information, please contact:


Daniella Finn

Director of Investor Relations

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-54-577-2195

972-3-675-2545

[email protected]

Osnat Golan

VP Communications, Sustainability & Corporate Brand

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-52-828-8111

972-3-675-2281

[email protected]





Telem Yahav

Head of Content & Digital Strategy

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-52-257-9939

972-3-675-6713

[email protected]


View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strauss-group-delivers-nis-2-5-billion-in-revenues-in-q1-2023-with-7-9-organic-growth1-as-profit-erosion-continues-operating-profit-totaled-nis-208-million-301836871.html

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN13478&Transmission_Id=202305300109PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN13478&DateId=20230530
