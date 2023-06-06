Guy Carpenter, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) and the leading global risk and reinsurance specialist, today announced that it is to acquire Re Solutions, the leading independent reinsurance broker in Israel. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close later this quarter, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Re Solutions combines industry experience with sophisticated actuarial and analytics capabilities, together with a strong reputation for developing innovative, client-focused solutions, including an extensive facultative reinsurance offering. These are delivered by a highly-regarded team of experts based at its office in Bnei Brak. As Re Solutions has been Guy Carpenter’s correspondent broker in Israel since 2011, the transaction builds on the already strong relationship between the two firms.

On completion, the combined entity will be Israel’s leading reinsurance broker, offering a comprehensive range of capabilities, solutions, and advice. It will also provide a platform for Guy Carpenter to provide its full complement of services, including its deep insurtech expertise to the Israeli market, one of the world-leading insurtech and fintech hubs.

As part of the transaction, Re Solutions’ current CEO, Asaf Grinstein, will become CEO of Guy Carpenter Israel, reporting to Dorothée Mélis-Moutafis, Interim CEO of Guy Carpenter Europe, and all Re Solutions’ colleagues will join Guy Carpenter. Mr. Grinstein will be responsible for leading all reinsurance business in Israel, and will collaborate with Marsh McLennan’s other businesses, including Marsh Israel, Mercer and Oliver Wyman.

Commenting on the transaction Dean Klisura, President & CEO of Guy Carpenter, said: “The combination of Re Solutions’ well-established Israel operations and respected team together with Guy Carpenter’s global solutions and services, will bring significantly enhanced benefits to clients across Israel. Insurers in this fast-growing economy are looking for brokers and advisers that can help them address key issues in an increasingly complex risk landscape. This transaction, which is driven by our ambitions to invest in Israel, gives us a powerful platform to deliver for clients.”

Mr. Grinstein added: “This transaction is a natural evolution of the excellent relationship we have always had with Guy Carpenter and is great news for our clients and colleagues. By combining our expertise with Guy Carpenter’s industry-leading data & analytics, strategic advisory, and capital markets solutions, we will be able to accelerate our development and enhance the services we offer to clients and prospects.”

About Guy Carpenter

Guy+Carpenter+%26amp%3B+Company%2C+LLC is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with 3,400 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. Guy Carpenter delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise, trusted strategic advisory services and industry-leading analytics to help clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. Guy Carpenter is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses including Marsh, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Re Solutions

Re Solutions is the leading reinsurance broker in Israel, with the agility and innovation-based culture of a startup. Combining years of global and local industry experience, sophisticated actuarial analysis, and a passion for thinking out of the box, Re Solutions helps clients optimize their financial stability and success. Re solutions leading team of experts works with clients to manage the ever-changing world of insurance and risk.

