PR Newswire

OEM Partners ASUS ROG, Lian Li, Phanteks, and TEAMGROUP Demonstrate New CPU Coolers; ASUS ROG Prototypes Asetek-Based Waterblock

AALBORG, Denmark, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that several of its Partners are showcasing Asetek-based CPU Coolers at Computex Taipei. In addition, longtime partner ASUS ROG is demonstrating its Asetek-powered waterblock prototype that provides custom loop PC cooling. Computex Taipei is being held May 30 through June 2, 2023 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Halls 1 & 2.

Asetek's most advanced technology to date (Gen8) is powering extreme performance AIOs from ASUS ROG, new OEM Partner Lian Li, and Phanteks, all highly respected brands amongst PC enthusiasts. New OEM Partner TEAMGROUP, a recognized leader in memory storage products, is featuring its premium AIO based on Asetek's 7th-Generation technology.

ASUS ROG – Booth #M0810:

Check out the ROG RYUJIN III series of AIOs. These fan-favorite CPU coolers combine the extreme performance and reliability of Asetek's very latest technology with next-gen customization and aesthetics. ROG RYUJIN III series and ROG waterblock both support custom animated GIFs that can be added via Armoury Crate, instant hardware monitoring, or the display of data collected by a bundled copy of AIDA64. Make sure to see the ROG waterblock prototype for a premiere example of custom-loop PC cooling that incorporates Asetek's innovative cold plate technology.

Check out the ROG RYUJIN III series of AIOs. These fan-favorite CPU coolers combine the extreme performance and reliability of Asetek's very latest technology with next-gen customization and aesthetics. ROG RYUJIN III series and ROG waterblock both support custom animated GIFs that can be added via Armoury Crate, instant hardware monitoring, or the display of data collected by a bundled copy of AIDA64. Make sure to see the ROG waterblock prototype for a premiere example of custom-loop PC cooling that incorporates Asetek's innovative cold plate technology. Lian Li – Booth #J1117:

See Lian Li's Galahad II LCD CPU coolers, powered by Asetek's Gen8 liquid cooling technology. These AIOs enable extreme overclocking and near silent operation with an LCD panel that can be controlled with L-Connect 3 to monitor temperature. And while in the booth be sure to try out the sim rig featuring an Asetek SimSports® Forte® Formula Wheel, an Invicta™ Wheelbase, and an Invicta™ Pedal Set, to experience the feel of driving a real racecar.

Galahad II LCD CPU coolers, powered by Asetek's Gen8 liquid cooling technology. These AIOs enable extreme overclocking and near silent operation with an LCD panel that can be controlled with L-Connect 3 to monitor temperature. And while in the booth be sure to try out the sim rig featuring an Asetek SimSports® Forte® Formula Wheel, an Invicta™ Wheelbase, and an Invicta™ Pedal Set, to experience the feel of driving a real racecar. TEAMGROUP – Booth #I0118:

While on the show floor, be sure to see TEAMGROUP's highest-performing CPU cooler to date. The T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO features a crystal-clear infinity mirror design, multi-layer RGB lighting, and the performance, silent operation, and reliability of Asetek's 7th Generation technology.

"We are thrilled that our latest liquid cooling and innovative waterblock technologies are powering new cooling solutions from our network of premium component providers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Over 20 years ago we invented the all-in-one liquid cooler and we've been solving complex thermal challenges ever since. PC enthusiasts seeking extreme overclocking, and gamers looking for the ultimate in gameplay experiences, are sure to be impressed when checking out the newest Asetek-powered CPU cooling products."

Designed from the ground up and optimized for Intel 13th and 12th Gen processors, as well as AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry-leading 7th generation of liquid cooling technology. To learn more, visit https://www.asetek.com/liquid-cooling/gaming-enthusiasts/cpu-cooling/. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 408 644 5616

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3775970/2088477.pdf Computex 2023_Asetek AIOs_FINAL https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-tech-showcased-at-computex-2023-pr-image-w-headline,c3183219 Asetek Tech Showcased at Computex 2023_PR image w headline https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-tech-showcased-at-computex-2023-pr-image-no-headline,c3183220 Asetek Tech Showcased at Computex 2023_PR image no headline

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aseteks-most-advanced-liquid-cooling-technology-to-date-showcased-at-computex-taipei-2023-301836944.html

SOURCE Asetek