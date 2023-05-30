Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology To Date Showcased At Computex Taipei 2023

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, May 30, 2023

OEM Partners ASUS ROG, Lian Li, Phanteks, and TEAMGROUP Demonstrate New CPU Coolers; ASUS ROG Prototypes Asetek-Based Waterblock

AALBORG, Denmark, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that several of its Partners are showcasing Asetek-based CPU Coolers at Computex Taipei. In addition, longtime partner ASUS ROG is demonstrating its Asetek-powered waterblock prototype that provides custom loop PC cooling. Computex Taipei is being held May 30 through June 2, 2023 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Halls 1 & 2.

Asetek's most advanced technology to date (Gen8) is powering extreme performance AIOs from ASUS ROG, new OEM Partner Lian Li, and Phanteks, all highly respected brands amongst PC enthusiasts. New OEM Partner TEAMGROUP, a recognized leader in memory storage products, is featuring its premium AIO based on Asetek's 7th-Generation technology.

  • ASUS ROG – Booth #M0810:
    Check out the ROG RYUJIN III series of AIOs. These fan-favorite CPU coolers combine the extreme performance and reliability of Asetek's very latest technology with next-gen customization and aesthetics. ROG RYUJIN III series and ROG waterblock both support custom animated GIFs that can be added via Armoury Crate, instant hardware monitoring, or the display of data collected by a bundled copy of AIDA64. Make sure to see the ROG waterblock prototype for a premiere example of custom-loop PC cooling that incorporates Asetek's innovative cold plate technology.
  • Lian Li – Booth #J1117:
    See Lian Li's Galahad II LCD CPU coolers, powered by Asetek's Gen8 liquid cooling technology. These AIOs enable extreme overclocking and near silent operation with an LCD panel that can be controlled with L-Connect 3 to monitor temperature. And while in the booth be sure to try out the sim rig featuring an Asetek SimSports® Forte® Formula Wheel, an Invicta™ Wheelbase, and an Invicta™ Pedal Set, to experience the feel of driving a real racecar.
  • TEAMGROUP – Booth #I0118:
    While on the show floor, be sure to see TEAMGROUP's highest-performing CPU cooler to date. The T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO features a crystal-clear infinity mirror design, multi-layer RGB lighting, and the performance, silent operation, and reliability of Asetek's 7th Generation technology.

"We are thrilled that our latest liquid cooling and innovative waterblock technologies are powering new cooling solutions from our network of premium component providers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Over 20 years ago we invented the all-in-one liquid cooler and we've been solving complex thermal challenges ever since. PC enthusiasts seeking extreme overclocking, and gamers looking for the ultimate in gameplay experiences, are sure to be impressed when checking out the newest Asetek-powered CPU cooling products."

Designed from the ground up and optimized for Intel 13th and 12th Gen processors, as well as AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry-leading 7th generation of liquid cooling technology. To learn more, visit https://www.asetek.com/liquid-cooling/gaming-enthusiasts/cpu-cooling/. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Asetek
Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contact
Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
[email protected]
+1 408 644 5616

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO13836&sd=2023-05-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aseteks-most-advanced-liquid-cooling-technology-to-date-showcased-at-computex-taipei-2023-301836944.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO13836&Transmission_Id=202305300250PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO13836&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.