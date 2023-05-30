PR Newswire

T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO from TEAMGROUP Provides Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability and Virtually Silent Operation

AALBORG, Denmark, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that new OEM Partner TEAMGROUP is introducing its T-FORCE SIREN GA360 CPU Cooler featuring Asetek's 7th-Generation of liquid cooling technology. The new AIO will enable enthusiasts to boost CPU overclocking capability for extreme performance and gamers to enjoy rock-solid stability for immersive gaming.

Asetek and TEAMGROUP worked together to create the T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO, TEAMGROUP's highest-performing CPU cooler to date. The AIO features a crystal-clear infinity mirror design with multi-layer RGB lighting for stunning effects.

"When we decided to develop our most advanced CPU cooler to date, we partnered with Asetek for its industry-recognized liquid cooling technology," said TEAMGROUP. "Our T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO will provide gamers and enthusiasts with an amazing visual impact along with the thermal and acoustic performance, as well as reliability, Asetek liquid cooling is known for."

"We were thrilled when gaming memory leader TEAMGROUP came to us to develop its most advanced CPU cooler to date," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With Asetek's 20+ years of liquid cooling leadership and more than 10 million coolers in the marketplace, we believe the new T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO will further enhance the appeal of TEAMGROUP's brand with tech enthusiasts and gamers alike."

To learn more, visit the TEAMGROUP web page here www.teamgroupinc.com. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About TEAMGROUP Inc.

Founded in 1997 in Taiwan, TEAMGROUP (Stock code: 4967) is a recognized leader in memory solutions, including gaming memory modules, memory cards, USB flash drives, solid-state drives, peripherals, mobile accessories, and industrial applications. TEAMGROUP has production, R&D and customer service in Taiwan, subsidiary companies in Hong Kong and Japan, and over 300 global sales agents.

www.teamgroupinc.com

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 408 644 5616

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3775973/2088492.pdf Asetek PR_TEAMGROUP_T-FORCE GA360 AIO_ Gen7_FINAL https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-powers-teamgroup-t-force-siren-ga360-aio-pr-image,c3183221 Asetek Powers TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO PR image https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-powers-teamgroup-t-force-siren-ga360-aio-pr-image-no-headline,c3183222 Asetek Powers TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO PR image No headline

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aseteks-liquid-cooling-technology-powers-teamgroups-highest-performing-cpu-cooler-to-date-301836911.html

SOURCE Asetek