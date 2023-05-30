Asetek's Liquid Cooling Technology Powers TEAMGROUP's Highest Performing CPU Cooler To Date

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, May 30, 2023

T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO from TEAMGROUP Provides Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability and Virtually Silent Operation

AALBORG, Denmark, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that new OEM Partner TEAMGROUP is introducing its T-FORCE SIREN GA360 CPU Cooler featuring Asetek's 7th-Generation of liquid cooling technology. The new AIO will enable enthusiasts to boost CPU overclocking capability for extreme performance and gamers to enjoy rock-solid stability for immersive gaming.

Asetek and TEAMGROUP worked together to create the T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO, TEAMGROUP's highest-performing CPU cooler to date. The AIO features a crystal-clear infinity mirror design with multi-layer RGB lighting for stunning effects.

"When we decided to develop our most advanced CPU cooler to date, we partnered with Asetek for its industry-recognized liquid cooling technology," said TEAMGROUP. "Our T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO will provide gamers and enthusiasts with an amazing visual impact along with the thermal and acoustic performance, as well as reliability, Asetek liquid cooling is known for."

"We were thrilled when gaming memory leader TEAMGROUP came to us to develop its most advanced CPU cooler to date," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With Asetek's 20+ years of liquid cooling leadership and more than 10 million coolers in the marketplace, we believe the new T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO will further enhance the appeal of TEAMGROUP's brand with tech enthusiasts and gamers alike."

To learn more, visit the TEAMGROUP web page here www.teamgroupinc.com. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About TEAMGROUP Inc.

Founded in 1997 in Taiwan, TEAMGROUP (Stock code: 4967) is a recognized leader in memory solutions, including gaming memory modules, memory cards, USB flash drives, solid-state drives, peripherals, mobile accessories, and industrial applications. TEAMGROUP has production, R&D and customer service in Taiwan, subsidiary companies in Hong Kong and Japan, and over 300 global sales agents.
www.teamgroupinc.com

About Asetek
A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.
www.asetek.com

Media contact
Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
[email protected]
+1 408 644 5616

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3775973/2088492.pdf

Asetek PR_TEAMGROUP_T-FORCE GA360 AIO_ Gen7_FINAL

https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-powers-teamgroup-t-force-siren-ga360-aio-pr-image,c3183221

Asetek Powers TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO PR image

https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-powers-teamgroup-t-force-siren-ga360-aio-pr-image-no-headline,c3183222

Asetek Powers TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SIREN GA360 AIO PR image No headline

favicon.png?sn=IO13837&sd=2023-05-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aseteks-liquid-cooling-technology-powers-teamgroups-highest-performing-cpu-cooler-to-date-301836911.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO13837&Transmission_Id=202305300216PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO13837&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.