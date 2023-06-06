Parker Aerospace Announces Agreement with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) for Contract with Product Improvements and Dedicated Engineering

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Parker+Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announces an agreement with the U.S. Army for a five-year contract providing overhaul and upgrade to the UH-60 Blackhawk hydraulic pump and flight control actuation. The agreement includes provisions for firm-fixed price (FFP) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) for the Army’s aircraft. Under the sustainment agreement, Parker Aerospace will provide supply chain, engineering and field service support at Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) in Texas under fixed rates.

Working collaboratively with repair depot personnel, Parker Aerospace support staff will implement processes to facilitate rapid and high-quality repairs to meet the availability, reliability and maintainability needs of the aircraft while balancing performance metrics.

“Parker Aerospace is honored to participate in this outstanding partnership that leverages MRO aftermarket best practices and Parker’s integrated solutions to ensure high mission-ready capability rates,” said Austin Major, group vice president, business development and global support, Parker Aerospace. “This deep systems expertise and broad base of proven technologies allow Parker to identify and minimize risks, create better spares and repairs solutions and reduce cost and complexity in fleet maintenance operations.”

Bringing transformative benefits to the Army

With a strong history of innovative sustainment solutions at military aircraft maintenance depots, this latest Parker Aerospace IDIQ contract win is expected to yield considerable benefits for customers, which include:

  • Simplified supply chain management – Using customer-supplied data, Parker has created models that will drive overhaul material more efficiently and proactively based on actual depot performance and changing fleet needs.
  • Improved MRO processes – Parker’s highly-trained field service engineers working at Corpus Christi Army Depot will improve maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) process efficiencies.
  • Product performance improvements – Parker’s continuous quality improvement strategies reduce cost and frequency with quality components and systems that perform longer on-wing.
  • Dedicated engineering support – With access to Parker’s engineering teams, aircraft parts can be expertly reviewed, prolonging the life of parts.

Parker team members and resources supporting the IDIQ contract

The Parker Aerospace team responsible for supporting the IDIQ contract includes members of its Customer+Support+Operations, Military+Flight+Controls+Division, and Hydraulic+Systems+Division who will utilize Parker’s vast program management, engineering, supply chain and warehouse management resources.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker+Aerospace is a global leader in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine technology. With the addition of Parker+Meggitt, both organizations provide more than a century of aerospace experience with passionate people that enable solutions to problems, seize opportunities, make aircraft more sustainable, and achieve the extraordinary.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker+Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230530005145r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005145/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.