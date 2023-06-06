LYON, France, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Bigblue, to include warehouse logistics in France. Bigblue, which offers brands and online stores fulfillment services, started its partnership with GXO in Spain in a shared space facility.



“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Bigblue to include e-fulfillment and ecommerce services in France,” said Paul Mohan, Managing Director of Continental Europe, GXO. “Our work with Bigblue illustrates GXO’s ability to optimize logistics for a wide range of customers — from start-ups to established global brands. Following our successful launch of operations in Spain last year, the partnership in France is a logical progression of Bigblue’s plans to efficiently scale its business across Europe. Both of our companies have significant experience in multiple sectors — including the fashion, beauty and wellness fields — and GXO is using its scale, technology and expertise to optimize Bigblue’s warehouse operations.”

In France, Bigblue will occupy part of a large scale GXO’s facility in Tigery, where the company expects to handle several million orders annually. Bigblue offers services that cover the entire value chain, from the shopping experience to after-sales service, as well as the automatic management of shipments from any sales channel (e.g., web, marketplace, traditional retail).

William Meunier, Chief Operations Officer and Co-founder, Bigblue, said, “We chose to partner with GXO because of their strengths in our target markets, the reliability of its processes, its high degree of automation and its ability to provide the maximum degree of customization in each order. Combined with Bigblue’s technology, we can offer a seamless pre and post-purchase experience that sets a new standard in the industry. This collaboration enables D2C brands to access the best in logistics and technology to grow their operations without friction. We look forward to expanding our partnership with GXO to offer our customers with the best delivery experience in Europe.”

By partnering with GXO, Bigblue’s logistics operations will utilize specialized technology to effectively manage periods of peak demand, deliver a high degree of accuracy and provide customers with an optimal delivery experience.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Bigblue

Bigblue started operations in Paris in 2018 and in 2022, it started its expansion plan that will allow the company to be present in 5 countries: France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK. The company created by Tim Dumain (CEO), William Meunier (COO) and Mathias Griffe (CTO) has attracted investments from international funds, including Samaipata, Plug & Play Brand & Retail. Bigblue has integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Wix Store, Prestashop, Fastmag and Amazon and Rakuten marketplaces. More than 500 brands trust Bigblue with their after-sales and shipping expertise, including Dermalogica, Franklin, From Future, Lashilé, Cabaïa, Unbottled, Les Secrets de Loly, and Les Petits Prodiges.

