GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) ( FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, May 30, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at ABGSC's Life Science Summit on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, will present and participate at the event. The company will be presented at 15:00-15:25 CET on May 31, 2023. This event is held at the ABG local office, Regeringsgatan 25, 8th floor, Stockholm, and is live-streamed.

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, is the company's most advanced program and was licensed to Ipsen in 2021. A second candidate, pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

IRLAB to present at ABGSC's Life Science Summit in Stockholm on May 31, 2023

