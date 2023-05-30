Medivir to present at the ABGSC Life Science Summit

10 hours ago
STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announces that the company will participate at the ABGSC Life Science Summit today May 30, 2023.

CEO Jens Lindberg will present the company and its plan for the ongoing clinical study with fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) at 13.30 CET.

The presentation will be available after the meeting on Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Medivir

