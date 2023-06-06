Aurora Mobile to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on June 15, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Aurora Mobile’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIee0a6e3851704cbaafa10d2c47d0333a

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

