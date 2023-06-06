KRISPY KREME® Sweetens National Doughnut Day This Friday with Any Doughnut FREE and $2 Original Glazed® Dozen BOGO

Krispy Kreme® is THE destination for doughnut lovers on National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 2. The brand will treat all guests to any doughnut FREE – no purchase necessary – and $2 Original Glazed® dozens with the purchase of any dozen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005027/en/

Krispy Kreme® is the destination for doughnut lovers on National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut – any doughnut – for free!” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We look forward to a sweet celebration with everyone Friday at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country.”

Among the free doughnuts available on National Doughnut Day are Krispy Kreme’s “Fan Favs,” four recently returned popular flavors from limited time collections over the past five years: the Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme™ Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme™ Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme’s National Doughnut Day offers are available in shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S. The $2 Original Glazed Dozen BOGO also is available online for pickup and delivery.

Share how you’re celebrating National Doughnut Day with your FREE Krispy Kreme doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

