Array, AppLovin’s (NASDAQ: APP) suite of solutions for OEMs and telecom carriers, today announced that it has broadened its strategic partnership with OPPO, a global leading smart device brand. Together, the companies are addressing mobile app discoverability by providing OPPO device users with seamless on-device experiences and hyper-relevant app recommendations when searching for and downloading apps.

Array will also be providing its technology and access to AppLovin’s app ecosystem. The collaboration will add value for app and game developers, as well as consumers, by providing access to and recommending apps.

“Together, we can create a stronger device and app ecosystem, which creates opportunities for developers to engage with consumers,” said Colin Behr, General Manager of AppLovin Array. “In a world with 2 million apps, Array is helping OPPO generate value for the app ecosystem, while delivering a great user experience.”

Array is a software solution that enables mobile manufacturers (OEMs) to unlock increased monetization opportunities throughout the device lifecycle. By leveraging AppLovin’s industry leading technologies and mobile app network — reaching two billion global monthly devices and 140k+ apps — partners increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction with personalized on-device app recommendations, direct downloads and optimized experiences.

For OPPO, delivering an exceptional user experience is their top priority. In partnership with Array, OPPO is connecting users with a wide variety of apps, from popular games to productivity tools, designed to cater to the unique preferences of each user. As the company expands into new markets, they expressed that it was imperative that they have the right partner and solution in place to not only meet, but exceed, their customers’ expectations. AppLovin’s innovative technology and unrivaled scale paired with its powerful recommendation engine enables OPPO to do just that.

About AppLovin

AppLovin accelerates business growth with market leading technologies. AppLovin’s end-to-end software solutions support profitable growth by optimizing monetization and by using powerful machine learning to make data-driven marketing decisions. AppLovin partners with businesses to deliver personalized experiences at a massive global scale. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone Smiley Face in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Source: AppLovin Corp.

