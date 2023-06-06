Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) a global leader in fresh produce, today announced that management will be participating in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2023 Global Consumer Conference to be held June 6-8 in Paris.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

