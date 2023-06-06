Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), after consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, unanimously determined that the partial tender offer by Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano”) to acquire ordinary shares of Stratasys for $18.00 per share in cash substantially undervalues the Company and is NOT in the best interests of Stratasys shareholders. Accordingly, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders reject the offer and deliver a Notice of Objection against the offer. Information regardinghow to deliver a Notice of Objection can be found at www.NextGenerationAM.com%2FNanoObjection.

As announced on May 25, 2023, Stratasys has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Desktop Metal in an all-stock transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Stratasys Board.

Desktop Metal is a leader in production metal, sand, ceramic and dental 3D printing solutions. The combination is expected to accelerate Stratasys’ growth trajectory by uniting two leaders to create a next-generation additive manufacturing company that is well-positioned to serve the evolving needs of customers in manufacturing. The combined company will have attractive positions across multiple additive manufacturing technologies and solutions and an IP portfolio with more than 3,400 patents and pending patent applications. With recently expanded offerings and the pending merger with Desktop Metal, Stratasys’ total addressable market is expected to increase to more than $100 billion1. This provides significant room for growth as the Company shifts its focus from prototyping to end-use part manufacturing, one of the fastest growing segments in additive manufacturing. Stratasys and Desktop Metal remain committed to pursuing this combination and unlocking the compelling strategic and financial benefits the transaction is expected to deliver to all stakeholders.

“Due to the strength of our business and the significant upside potential of our pending merger with Desktop Metal, our Board’s position is clear: shareholders should reject Nano’s partial offer and ensure their voices are heard by delivering a Notice of Objection against the offer,” said Dov Ofer, Stratasys’ Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We remain focused on acting in the best interests of Stratasys shareholders and completing our combination with Desktop Metal, despite Nano’s self-interested campaign led by a Board and management team whose legality and authority continue to be in question.”

Reasons for the Stratasys Board’s Recommendation

As further detailed in the Schedule 14D-9, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and highlighted in the investor presentation released today, the Stratasys Board considered numerous factors in reaching its recommendation that Stratasys shareholders reject Nano’s partial offer and deliver a Notice of Objection against the offer, including the following:

Nano’s partial offer is inadequate and substantially undervalues Stratasys’ industry-leading position and growth opportunities, which are even larger in light of the pending merger with Desktop Metal. Nano’s $18.00 per share offer reflects a 1.5x CY23E consensus sales multiple 2 , which is a substantial discount to where Stratasys’ peers trade. Additionally, Nano’s offer does not reflect the full value of the business, especially given the pending merger with Desktop Metal and the fact that Stratasys is moving toward stronger and more profitable growth. Nano’s partial offer fails to adequately value the significant value creation expected to result from the Desktop Metal transaction, in particular: Growth Opportunities for the Combined Company: The Desktop Metal transaction is expected to establish a uniquely scaled additive manufacturing company that would be one of the largest companies in the industry, targeting $1.1 billion in 2025 revenue. As a result of the transaction, together with Stratasys’ recently expanded offerings, Stratasys’ total addressable market is expected to increase to more than $100 billion by 2032. Opportunities for Meaningful Synergies: Significant revenue and cost synergies are expected as a result of the Desktop Metal transaction, including $50 million of revenue synergies by 2025. Increased Financial Strength: The combination is expected to create a well-capitalized business with a very attractive financial model: Over 50% of revenue from mass production; $1.1B of total revenue expected by 2025; 45%+ gross margins and 10-12% Adjusted EBITDA margins by 2025; and $437 million 3 of cash and cash equivalents together as of 1Q 2023. Nano’s offer also fails to adequately value Stratasys’ value creation strategy, which represents significantly greater value for shareholders than the value represented by Nano’s offer, in particular: Defending the core business: Maintain strong and leading growth within PolyJet and Fused Deposition Modeling (“FDM”); Broadening polymer solutions offering: The polymer addressable market is large and expected to grow at a 12% CAGR to $6 billion. Stratasys has introduced three new products since 2020, which will triple the Company’s addressable market, including Digital Light Processing (“DLP”), Stereolithography and Powder Bed Fusion (“PBF”). These expanded offerings are expected to create significant value for shareholders in the near to intermediate term; Developing end-to-end manufacturing solutions: Approximately 30% of the Company’s revenue is generated from direct manufacturing today and would be more than 50% pro forma for the merger with Desktop Metal; and Evolving go-to market capabilities: Stratasys has a differentiated network of more than 200 exclusive channel partners, providing unparalleled market access across regions and markets.

Nano’s partial offer is highly opportunistic. Despite previously having proposed an acquisition of Stratasys at $20.05 per share, which the Board rejected, Nano’s partial tender offer only offers shareholders $18.00 per share. The Board views Nano’s attempt to increase its ownership to 53% to 55% of Stratasys’ ordinary shares, and control of Stratasys, in an offer that is $2.05 less per share than Nano was willing to pay to acquire 100% of Stratasys’ ordinary shares as evidence of the manipulative and self-interested nature of the offer, based at least in part on its own ongoing dispute and litigation with its largest shareholders.

The composition and legitimacy of Nano's Board and management team, and consequently, Nano's authority to make and consummate the partial tender offer, remain subject to adjudication in the Israeli courts, which is currently ongoing. This legal uncertainty poses a significant risk to Stratasys and its shareholders due to the unpredictable potential negative consequences should the Israeli courts determine that the tender offer has been made without the proper authority.





Nano's management team has demonstrated a disregard for shareholder value through its history of value-destructive behavior and is ill-equipped to successfully operate a global business at the scale of Stratasys. Nano and its management team do not have a track record of operational excellence and the management team has demonstrated a disregard for shareholder value through its history of value-destructive acquisitions, including DeepCube and NanoFabrica. Nano's plans for Stratasys could include changes to shareholder rights and even delisting.

An acquisition by Nano of a majority of the outstanding Stratasys ordinary shares would result in adverse consequences for Stratasys and the remaining shareholders. As a result of Nano becoming a controlling shareholder, Nano would acquire the ability to divert profitable business initiatives away from Stratasys for its own benefit and could enter into related party agreements that benefit Nano at the expense of the public minority shareholders of Stratasys.Furthermore, Nano has demonstrated its disregard for shareholders’ rights by, among other things, failing to disclose the voting results of director elections and changing the classification of directors to avoid facing shareholder votes. Accordingly, the Board believes that the acquisition by Nano of control of Stratasys should not be permitted to occur on the basis of a minority of its public shareholders tendering their shares in Nano’s partial tender offer, which would provide Nano with control without even garnering the support of a majority of the Stratasys shares held by third parties. In addition, under Israeli law, if Nano consummates its offer, it and its affiliates will be prohibited for one year from conducting an additional tender offer for Stratasys shares or merging with Stratasys. Nano will, however, be permitted to acquire up to 90% of the outstanding Stratasys ordinary shares in the open market or through private transactions, such that shareholders who do not tender their shares in Nano’s offer will have significantly reduced opportunities for liquidity following the consummation of Nano’s offer. These restrictions result in Nano’s offer being highly coercive to Stratasys shareholders while allowing Nano to increase its ownership of the Company at market prices and with no control premium.

Nano’s partial offer is highly conditional and may never be consummated. The numerous conditions set forth in Nano’s offer call into question whether this is an offer capable of acceptance at all, and at the very least create uncertainty and risk as to whether the offer can be completed and the timing for completion, if at all. Stratasys shareholders cannot be assured as to whether, or when, Nano would be able to consummate the offer.

Cautionary Note to Stratasys Shareholders

The Board wishes to emphasize to Stratasys’ shareholders the importance of delivering a Notice of Objection to reject Nano’s partial tender offer in addition to not tendering any shares in the offer.

Not taking any action is not sufficient to express opposition to the tender offer and may result in Nano being able to consummate its offer. Under Israeli tender offer rules, Nano’s tender offer will fail if the shares covered by submitted Notices of Objection are greater than or equal to the number of shares tendered in the offer.

If you have tendered any of your Stratasys ordinary shares, you can still withdraw them. For assistance in withdrawing your Stratasys ordinary shares or filing a Notice of Objection, you can contact your broker or Stratasys’ information agent, Morrow Sodali LLC (“Morrow Sodali”), at the phone number and email below.

Additional Information

The full basis for the Board's unanimous recommendation is set forth in Stratasys’ Schedule 14D-9 filed today with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Schedule 14D-9 may also be obtained on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stratasys.com%2Fen%2F or by contacting Morrow Sodali LLC toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or via email at [email protected].

Visit www.NextGenerationAM.com%2FNanoObjection for the full investor presentation and additional information about how Stratasys shareholders can deliver a Notice of Objection to protect their investment.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Stratasys, and Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the+Stratasys+blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Denotes 2032 based TAM

2 Factset as of 05/23/2023

3 Before executing the Covestro acquisition

