Team, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards

7 hours ago
SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“”) that the Company has regained compliance with the ’s quantitative continued listing standards.

On June 17, 2022, TEAM was notified by the of its noncompliance with the ’s continued listing standards because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and last reported stockholders’ equity were both below $50 million. As a result of the Company’s achievement of compliance with the ’s minimum market capitalization and shareholders’ equity requirement over the past two quarters, the Company is no longer considered out of compliance with the continued listing standards and the below compliance “.BC” indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares. Additionally, the Company will no longer be noted as being below continued listing standards on the ’s web site (www..com). In accordance with the ’s Listed Company Manual, the Company will be subject to a 12-month follow-up period within which the Company will be reviewed to ensure that the Company does not once again fall below any of the ’s continued listing standards.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions, and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties. They include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s financial prospects and the implementation of cost saving measures. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others, the duration and magnitude of accidents, extreme weather, natural disasters, and pandemics (such as COVID-19) and related economic effects, the Company’s liquidity and ability to obtain additional financing, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to execute on its cost management actions, the impact of new or changes to existing governmental laws and regulations and their application, including tariffs; the outcome of tax examinations, changes in tax laws, and other tax matters; foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; the Company’s ability to successfully divest assets on terms that are favorable to the Company; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; the Company’s continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and such known factors as are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including statement regarding the Company’s financial prospects and the implementation of cost saving measures, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Nelson M. Haight
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(281) 388-5521

