SARNIA, Ontario, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) ( ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is set to participate in three industry conferences in June 2023. The Company will be showcasing the potential of its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (“HCT”) platform at these events and engaging with key stakeholders.



CIAC Ontario Responsible Care Workshop

May 31, 2023

Marriot Eaton Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development at Aduro, will join a panel discussion on "Decarbonization in the Chemistry and Plastics Sector." He will share key insights on the role of Aduro’s HCT in decarbonizing the chemistry and plastics sector. Dyck will be joined by industry leaders Rocky Vermani of Nova Chemicals and Dan Taylor of the Sarnia Lambton Economic Partnership, with the panel moderated by Bob Masterson of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

Plastics Recycling LATAM 2023

June 7-8, 2023

Hilton Reforma Hotel, Mexico City, Mexico

Aduro's Abe Dyck and Mexico Country Manager, Humberto Parra, will participate in the Plastic Recycling LATAM event. Dyck will partake in a panel discussion entitled "A panorama of chemical recycling as an innovative and sustainable solution," moderated by Laura Michua from Arpema. In this panel, industry leaders Alejandro Astorga Gurza of Eastman and Fernando Perez Vas of BASF will deliver insightful presentations, discussing their strategies and technologies.

Abe Dyck will share Aduro's unique and innovative Hydrochemolytic™ technology, a transformative solution that efficiently upcycles low-value materials into high-quality products. He will highlight the immense potential of advanced chemical recycling in achieving a circular economy. Dyck will delve into the intricacies of the technology platform, showcasing its capabilities in transforming waste plastics and contributing to a more sustainable future.

At the conference, visit Booth 56 to learn more about the Company and its Hydrochemolytic™ technology and discover how Aduro is driving the advancement of chemical recycling. Engage with the team, explore demonstrations, and gain deeper insights into Aduro's commitment to creating a sustainable and circular economy.

Parra and Dyck will also engage in strategic discussions with key government and industry representatives.

Petrochem Canada Conference 2023

June 20-21, 2023

Progressive Auto Sales Arena, Sarnia, Ontario

At the Petrochem Canada Conference, an annual gathering of professionals from the petrochemical, biochemical, and chemical industries, Abe Dyck will present on Aduro's Hydrochemolytic Technology platform. This versatile chemical platform converts lower-value materials into higher-value feedstocks or products, with applications in heavy oil upgrading and chemical recycling of plastics.

In addition to the presentation, Aduro will be exhibiting at Booth 821. Visit the booth to explore Aduro's Hydrochemolytic™ technology firsthand and learn how it is revolutionizing the industry. Engage with the team, gain insights into the capabilities of the HCT platform, and discover how Aduro is leading the way in the sustainable transformation of the petrochemical sector.

The Petrochem Canada Conference provides a unique opportunity for professionals in the industry to learn about the advancements in the field and explore innovative solutions. Aduro's presence at the conference demonstrates its commitment to driving the adoption of sustainable practices and contributing to a more sustainable future.

“Aduro's commitment to harnessing the power of chemistry for a more sustainable future is evident in our Hydrochemolytic™ technology. These industry conferences are an opportunity for us to showcase our work, engage with industry leaders, and build partnerships that will accelerate the commercialisation and adoption of innovative new technologies,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO, Aduro Clean Technologies.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

