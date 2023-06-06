– Event to be webcast live on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET –



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. ( IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing IgM antibodies, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to provide an update on its clinical development program for IGM-8444, a novel multivalent DR5 agonist, on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET.



The Company will be providing a clinical data update on 3 mg/kg IGM-8444 + FOLFIRI (± bevacizumab) in median third line metastatic colorectal cancer patients from a non-randomized clinical trial cohort. The event will feature a principal investigator from this trial, Susanna Ulahannan, MD, MMed, Assistant Professor, Section of Hematology/Oncology, Oklahoma University Health Stephenson Cancer Center. In this presentation, the Company will not be providing a clinical data update from its recently initiated randomized study of IGM-8444 + FOLFIRI and bevacizumab in second line colorectal cancer patients.

The webcast can be accessed by clicking the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vd3xogzs, and will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM-8444

IGM-8444 is an IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) that is being developed for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies. DR5 is a member of the tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily (TNFrSF) and is often expressed on the surface of cancer cells. Strong activation of the DR5 pathway requires multiple receptors to be cross-linked simultaneously by an antibody or other binding agent to create an apoptotic death signal to the cell. Unlike traditional IgG antibodies, IGM-8444 has 10 binding units, enabling it to cross-link multiple DR5 receptors at the same time, sending a stronger signal to cause cancer cell death. The Company is currently conducting a multicenter, open-label clinical trial to determine the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of IGM-8444 as a single agent and in combination in subjects with relapsed and/or refractory solid or hematologic cancers.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering a new class of medicines to treat patients with cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and infectious diseases. The Company’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical assets is based on the IgM antibody, which has 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies with only 2 binding sites. The Company also has an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against oncology and immunology and inflammation targets. For more information, please visit www.igmbio.com.

