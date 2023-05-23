Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Receives Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio, May 30, 2023

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNR, the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") on May 23, 2023 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or July 24, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the Form 10-Q, or November 20, 2023, to file the Form 10-Q to regain compliance. The Company continues to work diligently to finalize its Form 10-Q and plans to file its Form 10-Q as promptly as possible to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.
This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The Company is sponsored by the Gardiner Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Chardan Gardiner LLC, and CCMAUS Pty Ltd.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact:
Marc F. Pelletier, PhD
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL13735&sd=2023-05-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardiner-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-receives-notice-regarding-late-form-10-q-filing-from-the-nasdaq-stock-market-llc-301836819.html

SOURCE Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL13735&Transmission_Id=202305300600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL13735&DateId=20230530

You may also like :

  1. NAS:GDNR Guru Trades
  2. NAS:GDNR 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. NAS:GDNR DCF Calculation
  4. NAS:GDNR 10-Year Valuations
  5. NAS:GDNR Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.