STAMFORD, Conn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it completed the sale of 58 MW solar projects in Poland to Spectris Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoldenPeaks Capital, an energy producer focused on turnkey construction and operation of renewable solar energy. The projects are a portfolio of solar farms located in Voivodship Pomorskie, Poland. It was sold at the "Ready to Build" stage, and Spectris Energy will complete the construction and retain long-term ownership.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, "We are delighted to announce this deal with Spectris Energy in Poland, which continues our successful track record in Europe. This achievement reinforces our commitment to expanding our renewable energy portfolio and advancing a sustainable future. With our expertise in solar project development, we have strengthened our position as a leading player in Poland."

Tomasz Stopyra, Chief Development & Acquisition Officer of Spectris Energy commented, "We are excited to have collaborated with Emeren Group on this transaction. The transaction aligns with our long-term strategy of developing and operating renewable energy projects throughout Europe. Through strategic investments and partnerships, we are determined to drive the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and create a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come."

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital is a clean energy producer focused on turnkey construction and operation of renewable solar energy. It has over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects around the world, with a total capacity of over 6,000 MW completed and implemented through its 100% subsidiaries, such as Spectris Energy in Poland.

