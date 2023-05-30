XCMG Machinery Ranks Top Three in AccessM20 Manufacturers Listing for Its Surging Business of the 2022 Calendar Year

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2023

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has ranked among the top three in the 2023 AccessM20 List recently released by Access International, the world's largest access manufacturer listing that shows the annual revenue from the previous calendar year for 40 of the largest access equipment producers. XCMG has moved up two places from fifth place in 2021 and maintains the highest ranking among Chinese construction equipment manufacturers.

In 2022, XCMG has fully carried forward its global development roadmap and achieved major sales breakthroughs of aerial work platforms in the markets of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and it has debuted 10 products from three categories at the bauma 2022 that wowed the international visitors with their intelligent, innovative, and green aerial work solutions.

The entire aerial work platform product portfolio of XCMG has passed the strictest CE certification in Europe, the ANSI certification in North America, and the AS/NZS1418 certification in Australia. Now exported to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, XCMG's high-performance, efficient, safe, and reliable aerial work equipment can meet the various demands of customers from different markets, and the export volume continues to grow rapidly.

XCMG Fire-Fighting Safety Equipment has won a series of awards and recognitions in 2022, including being recognized as a national enterprise with advantages in intellectual property. The XGS28ACK straight boom aerial work platform from the Smart Cloud K series was named one of the "Top 50 Products of China Construction Machinery" in 2022.

Committed to leading industry development with technological innovation, XCMG has significantly invested in developing new products, including the XGS70K, a record-breaking telescopic boom lift.

XCMG continually breaks new ground in the R&D of green and new energy equipment products, and it has released a lineup of high-performance electric products, including the first pure electric articulated boom aerial work platform GTBZ14JD, the flagship models from the Smart Cloud K series XGA22ACK and XGS28ACK, and scissor fork lifts XG1523RT and G1823RT.

"Leveraging years of technological achievements, XCMG is leading the industry's development with major breakthroughs in product safety, sustainability, and maneuverability, which are achieved through intelligent equipment, automated manufacturing, modularized core components, and digitalized management, creating greater value for our customers and partners," said Li Qianjin, Assistant President of XCMG Machinery.

For more information about XCMG, please visit http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

favicon.png?sn=CN13920&sd=2023-05-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-ranks-top-three-in-accessm20-manufacturers-listing-for-its-surging-business-of-the-2022-calendar-year-301837060.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN13920&Transmission_Id=202305300619PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN13920&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.