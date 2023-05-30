PR Newswire

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present its impressive portfolio of world-class lottery solutions at the 11th EL Congress and Trade Show, presented by European Lotteries, from June 4-7, in Šibenik, Croatia. In booth 612, IGT will demonstrate its "Future-Forward, Growth-Driven" approach with a full suite of digital tools, exciting new games, and innovative solutions that drive lottery sales and engage the next generation of players.

"The EL Congress and Trade Show is an excellent opportunity for IGT to meet with our European lottery customers and showcase our innovative products that are propelling the industry forward," said Fabio Cairoli, IGT CEO Global Lottery. "Among the many highlights at this year's Congress, we will feature our groundbreaking OMNIA omnichannel solution that modernizes the retail environment with digitalized player services. We are very excited about OMNIA and the strength it adds to our broad lineup of growth-driving lottery retail solutions."

EL Congress and Trade Show attendees who explore IGT's booth can experience a variety of sophisticated, innovative products including:

Retail Lottery Solutions: IGT will showcase its high-performing point-of-sale solutions designed to engage lottery players in any retail environment, enabling Connected Play™ experiences as part of its OMNIA™ offering. OMNIA is IGT's integrated lottery solution that converges the retail and digital channels, delivering the industry's first truly player-centric, omnichannel solution.

Exciting instant ticket presentations on display will include Infinity Instants™, offering an infinite number of possibilities for scratch ticket design, IGT's instant ticket innovations and instant ticket services. Among some of the innovations featured are IGT's GLEAM™ technology that adds brilliant holographic, foil or metallic inks to gain attention at the point of sale, and Color Reveal™, a four-part color process marking system that creates stunning artwork over extended gameplay areas. iLottery: IGT's iLottery offering includes flexible products and an engaging eInstants portfolio backed by dedicated iLottery expert services. IGT's compelling eInstants content, including its award-winning progressive games, along with omnichannel and licensed brands, will be available for visitors to play on a giant touchscreen. IGT will also feature its end-to-end, cloud-based iLottery platform, market-leading Player Data Platform and its feature-rich player portal and mobile app.

IGT will also participate in several EL Congress presentations and panel discussions including:

Fabio Cairoli , IGT CEO Global Lottery, will participate in the CEO Discussion Panel on June 6 .

, IGT CEO Global Lottery, will participate in the CEO Discussion Panel on . Sharon Duncalf , IGT Vice President of Market Insights and Account Planning, will present "Looking Forward to the Future of Lottery: Driving Sustainable Growth Together" along with IGT customers on June 5 .

, IGT Vice President of Market Insights and Account Planning, will present "Looking Forward to the Future of Lottery: Driving Sustainable Growth Together" along with IGT customers on . Stefania Colombo , IGT Director of Global Sustainability, will participate in the breakout session, "Lotteries and the Planet," on June 6 .

, IGT Director of Global Sustainability, will participate in the breakout session, "Lotteries and the Planet," on . Laura Feliziani , IGT Lottery S.p.A. Brand Content & Consumer Engagement, will participate in the breakout session panel discussion, "Fight for Attention: Examples of creative media from the lottery world to break through the clutter," on June 6 .

, IGT Lottery S.p.A. Brand Content & Consumer Engagement, will participate in the breakout session panel discussion, "Fight for Attention: Examples of creative media from the lottery world to break through the clutter," on . Giuseppe Pelle , IGT Lottery S.p.A. Institutional Relations Manager, will participate in the breakout session, "Fighting Illegal Gambling," on June 6 .

, IGT Lottery S.p.A. Institutional Relations Manager, will participate in the breakout session, "Fighting Illegal Gambling," on . Delash Patel, IGT Senior Director Product Management, will participate in a panel discussion on security and integrity issues regarding electronic draws during the "Artificial Intelligence & Draw Integrity" breakout session on June 6 .

