Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, recognizes the importance of Skin Cancer Awareness Month and is proud to continue its ongoing collaboration with The Sun Bus and The Skin Cancer Foundation in support of skin cancer prevention, research, education and advocacy.

“At our core, we are passionate about transforming disease management, improving health and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by skin cancer,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “Skin Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to improving patient care through our partnerships with patient-focused organizations who enable us to broaden our impact on the patient communities we serve and promote the importance of prevention, early detection and optimized treatment.”

Skin cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, and in the U.S., more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other cancers combined.1 Observed each May, Skin Cancer Awareness Month aims to increase general disease awareness and educate the public on ways to prevent, detect and treat skin cancer. Castle’s innovative tests are designed to help improve the care of patients with skin cancer by providing personalized information based on the individual biology of their tumor.

The Sun Bus

As a platinum sponsor, Castle is proud to support The Sun Bus for the third consecutive year. Launched by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation in 2019, The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic and classroom that provides free skin screenings, skin cancer awareness and sun safety education to residents across several southwestern states in the U.S.

“While skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., it is also one of the most preventable,” said Tamara Terzian, Ph.D., executive director of The Sun Bus. “Through a focus on education and community outreach, and the generous support of our sponsors, like Castle Biosciences, we are able to spread this message to thousands of people each year on our U.S. tours.”

The Sun Bus launched its 2023 tour in April and will make multiple stops during its nine-state tour before wrapping up in November.

The Skin Cancer Foundation

This marks the second consecutive year that Castle has collaborated with The Skin Cancer Foundation on key educational programs as well as the Foundation’s signature fundraising event in New York City, the annual Champions for Change Gala.

“We are thankful for Castle Biosciences’ ongoing commitment to The Skin Cancer Foundation,” said Dan Latore, executive director of The Skin Cancer Foundation. “Their support enables our educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives.Together, we are making a difference in people’s lives, and that is what matters the most.”

About The Sun Bus

The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation in 2019 in an effort to better address their mission of bringing free skin exams and public education to its Colorado residents. Since then, it has expanded its tour to reach nine states, and its combined 2021 and 2022 efforts achieved the following milestones: more than 4,156 Sun Bus visitors were screened for skin cancer by 133 volunteer physicians over 93 total days across Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. These screenings resulted in 2,181 referrals for follow-up of a suspicious mole or other skin lesion.2 For more information and a calendar of tour locations, visit TheSunBus.org.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The Foundation seeks to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection strategy that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

1. The Skin Cancer Foundation; https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skincancer.org%2Fskin-cancer-information%2Fskin-cancer-facts%2F; accessed May 26, 2023

2. The Sun Bus; https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesunbus.org%2F; accessed May 26, 2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005125/en/