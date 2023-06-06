RYVYL to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

6 hours ago
Chairman Ben Errez to Present at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. ( RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions announced today that management will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Errez, Chairman of RYVYL Inc., will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company’s presentation as shown below – which can be viewed live and via replay using the webcast link.

13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific time – Track 4

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel | Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Webcast: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at RVYL@mzgroup.us.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

