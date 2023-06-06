Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today announced that the market’s leading supply chain management solution, Kinaxis RapidResponse® is available on Google Cloud and in the Marketplace.

RapidResponse supports key business processes such as demand and supply planning, integrated business planning, sales and operations planning (S&OP) and inventory management, and delivers end-to-end transparency with its control tower capabilities. Concurrent planning breaks down organizational silos, unifies disparate data under a single all-inclusive data model, and codifies business-wide trust through the continuous alignment of everyone and everything across a company’s end-to-end supply chain.

“We’re pleased the Kinaxis platform is now available on Google Cloud,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives at Google Cloud. “Customers can deploy Kinaxis via the Google Cloud Marketplace, helping quickly utilize Kinaxis’ supply chain management capabilities on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.”

Digital transformation of supply chain planning is a top initiative for growing companies across the world. By making RapidResponse available on Google Cloud and it’s Marketplace, more companies will be able to take advantage of the supply chain agility Kinaxis delivers, by accelerating buying cycles and using RapidResponse to help contribute towards an organization’s pre-committed cloud consumption amounts.

“The availability and partnership with Google Cloud helps Kinaxis scale our capabilities and deliver RapidResponse anywhere in the world in a quick and efficient manner,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “By combining RapidResponse and our unique technique of concurrent planning with the scale, flexibility, and environmental efficiency of Google Cloud, we empower companies with the supply chain agility and resilience they need to make decisions that positively impact people and the planet, including during times of massive disruption, as we’re continue to see across the globe.”

Kinaxis is a ninth-time Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader1, and is positioned furthest for the Completeness of Vision and highest on Ability to Execute in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. Kinaxis serves top-tier customers around the world in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences, and retail industries, including Toyota, Unilever, Schneider Electric, Santen, and more.

This availability expands Kinaxis’ multi-cloud approach, which enables the deployment of RapidResponse and its suite of connected applications either on a Kinaxis-hosted and supported private cloud, or a public cloud, such as Google Cloud.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

