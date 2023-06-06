VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") ( TSXV:JJ, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.B, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.C, Financial)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting its dealerless Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker table at the 2023 World Series of Poker® ("WSOP") beginning today and continuing up to July 19, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in ten states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including Washington, Nevada, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, US Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

Each new table installed represents added monthly recurring revenue to the Company.

To view a short video of the new Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below.

About the World Series of Poker:

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than US$3.63 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize.

Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2022, the event attracted 197,626 entrants from over 100 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than US$347 million in prize money.

In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

