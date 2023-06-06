ECS Wins $138M US Postal Service AGT Contract

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a seven-year recompete contract valued at $138M in support of the United States Postal Service (USPS) Addressing and Geospatial Technologies (AGT) Professional Support Services program. The AGT program is the USPS’s authoritative source on addressing and geospatial technology. It uses mapping technology to support visualization, analytics, and other services throughout the USPS.

ECS will provide enterprise application and IT support for the program’s application development, geospatial analytics, database management, help desk, and project management office. ECS will also introduce AI tools that improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. As the USPS moves toward barcode automation for all U.S. mail, ECS’ support will help the independent agency advance two specific goals: providing mailers with top quality address products and services, and ensuring cost-effective, timely mail delivery, as well as greater safety for mail carriers.

“Every year, processing undeliverable-as-addressed mail costs the USPS upwards of $1 billion. With ECS’ support, the USPS AGT will be better equipped to help mailers improve address quality and optimize routing,” said John+Heneghan, president of ECS. “We’re excited for the opportunity to continue this decade-plus partnership and help the USPS provide our nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service.”

“Delivering the mail successfully and economically depends on the USPS AGT’s ability to produce addresses that are complete and correct,” said Deron+Baker, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at ECS. “ECS’ industry-leading data professionals, engineers, and data scientists facilitate these critical services by creating and maintaining effective geospatial applications and enterprise data management solutions.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230530005031r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005031/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.