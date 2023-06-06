ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a seven-year recompete contract valued at $138M in support of the United States Postal Service (USPS) Addressing and Geospatial Technologies (AGT) Professional Support Services program. The AGT program is the USPS’s authoritative source on addressing and geospatial technology. It uses mapping technology to support visualization, analytics, and other services throughout the USPS.

ECS will provide enterprise application and IT support for the program’s application development, geospatial analytics, database management, help desk, and project management office. ECS will also introduce AI tools that improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. As the USPS moves toward barcode automation for all U.S. mail, ECS’ support will help the independent agency advance two specific goals: providing mailers with top quality address products and services, and ensuring cost-effective, timely mail delivery, as well as greater safety for mail carriers.

“Every year, processing undeliverable-as-addressed mail costs the USPS upwards of $1 billion. With ECS’ support, the USPS AGT will be better equipped to help mailers improve address quality and optimize routing,” said John+Heneghan, president of ECS. “We’re excited for the opportunity to continue this decade-plus partnership and help the USPS provide our nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service.”

“Delivering the mail successfully and economically depends on the USPS AGT’s ability to produce addresses that are complete and correct,” said Deron+Baker, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at ECS. “ECS’ industry-leading data professionals, engineers, and data scientists facilitate these critical services by creating and maintaining effective geospatial applications and enterprise data management solutions.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005031/en/