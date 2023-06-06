Zentek and Pattern Energy to Collaborate on Icephobic Technology for Wind Turbine Industry

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(

TSXV:ZEN, Financial), a graphene technology development and commercialization company is pleased to announce a collaboration with Pattern Energy Group LP ("Pattern Energy") to optimize, test and validate Zentek's icephobic coating for the wind turbine industry. The partnership is being supported financially by both the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada ("NSERC") and PRIMA Quebec - Advanced Materials Moving Forward.

Pattern Energy develops, constructs, owns, and operates wind turbines and understands the lost efficiency and potential damage to the wind turbine itself and its surroundings that comes from ice accretion on these structures.

Zentek's icephobic technology has already:

  • Shown that it has a low ice adhesion strength ("IAS") between 20 and 40 kPa.
  • Demonstrated the retention of its low IAS with a kPa between 30 and 45, after accelerated weathering, suggesting durability under real environmental conditions.
  • Demonstrated its durability based on rain and sand erosion testing that would meet the requirements of wind turbine use.

As part of their collaboration, Zentek has agreed to give Pattern Energy a priority position to purchase Zentek's icephobic coating if demand for the product exceeds supply. Zentek has also agreed to give a 40% discount to Pattern on its initial purchases until it has recovered its cost in supporting this research.

The research will be led by Dr. Gelareh Momem at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi and Université du Québec à Rimouski.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 36 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified graphene technology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of graphene-based novel products seeking to give our commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD™, is shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Zentek's patent pending ZenARMOR™ technology platform is focused on corrosion protection applications.

For further information:

Mitch Swergold, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: (917) 930-8723
Email: [email protected]

Dr. Francis Dubé, Executive Chairman
Tel: (289) 821-2820
Email: [email protected]

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zentek Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757910/Zentek-and-Pattern-Energy-to-Collaborate-on-Icephobic-Technology-for-Wind-Turbine-Industry

img.ashx?id=757910

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.