6 hours ago
SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (

TSX:SOY, Financial), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2023 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes in Favor

% in Favor

Votes Against

% Against

Dr. Albert Bolles

84,302,597

98.48%

1,275,675

1.49%

Joseph Ennen

85,127,053

99.44%

454,388

0.53%

Rebecca Fisher

83,517,485

97.56%

2,062,458

2.41%

Dean Hollis

83,654,413

97.72%

1,831,873

2.14%

Katrina Houde

80,233,107

93.72%

5,275,684

6.16%

Leslie Starr Keating

84,281,763

98.45%

1,297,885

1.52%

Diego Reynoso

85,349,417

99.70%

229,811

0.27%

Mahes Wickramasinghe

84,691,529

98.93%

802,928

0.94%

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (

TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, West+Life™ and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

