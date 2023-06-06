SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY, Financial), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2023 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes in Favor
|
% in Favor
|
Votes Against
% Against
|
Dr. Albert Bolles
|
84,302,597
|
98.48%
|
1,275,675
1.49%
|
Joseph Ennen
|
85,127,053
|
99.44%
|
454,388
0.53%
|
Rebecca Fisher
|
83,517,485
|
97.56%
|
2,062,458
2.41%
|
Dean Hollis
|
83,654,413
|
97.72%
|
1,831,873
2.14%
|
Katrina Houde
|
80,233,107
|
93.72%
|
5,275,684
6.16%
|
Leslie Starr Keating
|
84,281,763
|
98.45%
|
1,297,885
1.52%
|
Diego Reynoso
|
85,349,417
|
99.70%
|
229,811
0.27%
|
Mahes Wickramasinghe
|
84,691,529
|
98.93%
|
802,928
0.94%
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, West+Life™ and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005148/en/