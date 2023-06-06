TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") ( TSXV:FWTC, Financial) announces a non-binding letter of intent that outlines the terms of a proposed business relationship with Mead & Hunt, a leading architecture and engineering firm based in the United States.

Together, Forward Water and Mead & Hunt structured a mutually beneficial business relationship to help enable the rapid commercialization of Forward Water's Forward Osmosis (FO) process to address client needs. Forward Water guides project support with its FO expertise, design know-how, and technical assets. Mead & Hunt provides extensive supply chain connections, engineering design experience, capabilities to fabricate the needed treatment equipment, as well as an established customer pipeline.

By partnering, both Forward Water and Mead & Hunt can rapidly deliver a robust and unique process to enable an array of customer applications. Tom Bachman, EPC Group Leader for Mead & Hunt comments "Mead and Hunt is pleased to support this new technology that is on the cutting edge for water conservation." Also Jeff VanVoorhis, EPC Vice President for Mead & Hunt comments "While our ability to engineer, procure, and construct large projects brings a turnkey solution to FWTC clients, Mead & Hunt clients also benefit from our synergistic partnership because of the expanded solutions our firm can offer through access to FWTC's patented technology."

Forward Water's CEO and President, C. Howie Honeyman comments "With Mead & Hunt in a position to utilize its expansive design and fabrication capabilities, integrate pre- and post-treatment equipment, and leverage its customer base, Forward Water will be able to provide complete end-to-end solutions for a broad spectrum of usage of the FO technology."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp., a publicly traded Canadian company, uses its patented Forward Osmosis technology to save the earth's water supply. Founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada, the Company's technology reduces challenging waste streams while simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Mead and Hunt

Mead & Hunt's technologies provide pathways to achieve sustainable water solutions, manage resources long term, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, power our future, and help clients reach their goals. Founded in 1900, Mead & Hunt has since expanded significantly in size and geographic reach. The firm, with a team of nearly 1,200 professionals in more than 40 offices and a fabrication facility, supports several key markets including water, energy, aviation, transportation, food and beverage, federal, state and local governments, in addition to providing diversified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Mead & Hunt is positioned to deploy Forward Water's FO technologies as part of its portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.meadhunt.com.

