Q4 Inc. Set to Transform IR Effectiveness with Generative AI on the Q4 Platform

6 hours ago
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is excited to announce progress on pioneering generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) that is purpose built for Investor Relations (“IR”) effectiveness to help automate common tasks and accelerate decision making. By combining AI with the industry’s only end-to-end IR platform, IROs will be able to find insights exclusive to them built on a pool of their own proprietary program data and capital markets data aggregated on the Q4 Platform.

“We are embarking on one of the most exciting product cycles in our history,” remarked Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Our offerings will unlock tremendous new opportunities for our clients to benefit from the unmatched richness and scale of our proprietary data with the integration of generative AI. The result for clients will simply be effective investor relations and better insights for our investment banking and equity capital markets clients.”

In the coming quarters, embedding AI on the proprietary Q4 platform will introduce a conversational co-pilot to search, navigate, and summarize all workflows and data in an IR program including a CRM, engagement data and ownership information. Additionally, a natural language user experience will enable investor relations professionals to achieve more without increasing resources, make smarter decisions, connect with investors faster, and expand their abilities without increasing their team.

“With AI in our corner, we will be able to provide modern IR teams with revolutionary tools that will enable them to be more proactive, strategic, and competitive,” said Heaps. “I’m looking forward to demonstrating this innovative experience, along with several other exciting products, at the NIRI Annual Conference in Chicago next week.”

All NIRI Annual Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Q4 booth #404 to be one of the first to experience Q4’s AI beta demo and learn more.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

