– Late-breaking abstracts scheduled for publication on the EHA website at 16:00 CET on Thursday, June 1, 2023 –



– Data from Phase 1 trial of ziftomenib to be presented at the late-breaking oral session on Sunday, June 11, 2023 –

– Management to host virtual investor event at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 12, 2023 –

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. ( KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that a late-breaking abstract with updated data from the Phase 1 trial of the Company’s menin inhibitor, ziftomenib, has been accepted for oral presentation at the 2023 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in Frankfurt, Germany.

Late-breaking abstract # LB2713, entitled “Activity, tolerability, and resistance profile of the menin inhibitor ziftomenib in adults with relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutated AML,” will be presented at the late-breaking oral session from 9:45-11:15 CET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Late-breaking abstracts are scheduled for publication on the EHA website at 16:00 CET on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Management will host a virtual investor event featuring company management and investigators from the Phase 1 trial of ziftomenib at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 12, 2023. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need. The Company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial (KOMET-001) of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML. Kura is preparing to initiate multiple Phase 1 trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in earlier lines of therapy and across multiple patient populations, including NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Kura intends to evaluate KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

