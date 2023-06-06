Los Angeles, CA., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California from June 6th-8th, 2023.



More than 800 attendees are expected to attend LD Micro Invitational XIII, comprising industry professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities for growth and collaboration. This platform enables participating companies to present their innovative offerings and connect with like-minded individuals to explore potential avenues for expansion.

Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell will present on June 6th, 2:30pm PST.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at: www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: [email protected]

Company Contact

Email: [email protected]

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

To present or register, please get in touch with [email protected]

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as ‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can ‎generally be ‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, ‎‎“anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and ‎information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These statements include, but may ‎not be limited to statements regarding ‎the Company be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California from June 6th-8th, 2023. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are subject to various known and ‎unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ‎the ability of the Company to control or ‎predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, ‎performance or achievements to be materially ‎different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions about ‎such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here-in, ‎including but not limited to: the potential ‎impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, ‎including the previous outbreak of the novel ‎coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, ‎operations and financial condition, the ‎successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in ‎the general securities markets; ‎uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in ‎the future; the inherent ‎uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎expenses, currency ‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and ‎other related risks ‎and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ in the Company’s most ‎recent filings filed ‎with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. ‎Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. The ‎Company undertakes ‎no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by ‎applicable law. Such forward-‎looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. ‎No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results ‎may vary materially. ‎Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements or ‎information.‎