WATERLOO, Ontario, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [:TDY] company, is pleased to announce that its Linea™2 4k Multispectral 5GigE line scan camera is now in production. This new camera takes vision systems to the next level with its performance and value, offering a 5GigE interface with five times the bandwidth of the Linea GigE camera.

The Linea2 4k Multispectral 5GigE simultaneously captures high resolution RGB plus Near Infrared (NIR) multispectral images to reveal invisible features that cannot be detected using visible lighting alone. This makes it ideal for identifying hard to see defects, contaminants and security features in applications such as automated optical inspection, printing inspection, optical sorting systems, material grading and inspection, web inspection and many other machine vision applications.

Packed into a small form factor, this camera is powered by Teledyne’s high-performance quadlinear CMOS sensor with a 4,096 x 4 pixel resolution and 7 x 7 μm pixel size. There are four sensor rows for red, green, blue, and NIR channels, with spectrally independent color and NIR outputs for minimal crosstalk. Unlike prism-based cameras, the Linea2 cameras do not require high-cost optical lenses which helps significantly reduce the overall vision system cost.

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.
Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

