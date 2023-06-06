Galecto to Present at the Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. ( GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, M.D., Ph.D. will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from June 7-9, 2023. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
Date:Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time:4:00 pm ET
Link:
click HERE
The webcast will also be available for viewing and replay under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO
+45 70 70 52 10
Investors/USMedia/EU
Ashley R. RobinsonSandya von der Weid
[email protected][email protected]
+1 617 430 7577+41 78 680 0538
