Promethean Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with New Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023

Arthur Giterman appointed to continue global growth and further strengthen leadership team

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, announced the appointment of Arthur Giterman as chief financial officer. Giterman joins the executive team leading the financial strategy, growth, and execution of the overall Promethean business worldwide. With the new merger agreement announced last month, Giterman will be instrumental in Promethean operating as a standalone public company.

CFO_Announcement___News.jpg

Giterman has over 20 years of experience in financial, strategic, and operational leadership at high-growth global technology companies. He most recently held the role of CFO of Aptean, a global provider of targeted ERP, supply chain management, and compliance solutions. Prior to this, he held the position of SVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Nuance Communications, overseeing the company's finance operations, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I'm excited to join a company with such an amazing mission. My passion lies in helping companies achieve successful outcomes, including accelerated growth, building scale, and driving a superior culture and experience for customers and employees," said Arthur Giterman, chief financial officer at Promethean. "I look forward to partnering with everyone to continue the momentum and bring transformative solutions to the market."

Over the last decade, Giterman has held various strategic roles at Nuance Communications, including SVP of Accounting and Finance Operations, VP of Corporate Controller, Accounting and Revenue Operations, and VP of Finance. Before Nuance Communications, he held operational roles at PwC, the Office of Inspector General, and the Art Technology Group.

"As we've seen major shifts in education over the last few years, Promethean has held strong on our commitment to helping classrooms and learning environments around the world create more collaborative and innovative learning spaces," said Vin Riera, chief executive officer of Promethean. "Arthur brings unparalleled experience to the role of CFO, which will be critical to our global growth strategy."

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us atPrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

Promethean_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL12259&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-accelerates-global-growth-strategy-with-new-chief-financial-officer-301836770.html

SOURCE Promethean

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL12259&Transmission_Id=202305300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL12259&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.