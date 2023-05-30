USANA partners with Promise2Live for global suicide prevention campaign

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2023

Campaign promises to stop the stigma, start conversations, and save lives

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800,000 people take their life by suicide each year around the world and it is the second leading cause of death for people 10­–34 years old. These sobering numbers are evidence of a global mental health crisis. As an international company focused on health and wellness, USANA has made the promise to stop the stigma, start conversations, and save lives by partnering with Good Deed Revolution and their Promise2Live campaign.

USANA_Promise2Live_2.jpg

Promise2Live is a global rallying cry for individuals to promise to reach out to friends, family, the 988 crisis hotline, or another resource if they are feeling sad, depressed, hopeless, or suicidal. Studies have shown that people are much more likely to keep a commitment to themselves when a promise is made with someone else. Participants are encouraged to share and inspire two friends to make the same promise—creating a worldwide, viral moment. Those who Promise2Live will receive a certificate they can share on social media.

"In the business world, many lose sight of the importance of mental health in their focus on profits over people," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "Through USANA's partnership with Good Deed Revolution and their Promise2Live campaign, my hope is we reach people around the world to erase the stigma and start talking more directly about mental health and suicide. With the help of our international network of Associates, employees, athletes, and influencers, I believe we can make a significant difference."

This impactful partnership culminates on September 10 with the second annual Promise2Live Live event on World Suicide Prevention Day. Livestreamed globally, this powerful event shares hope, help, healing, inspiration, and education to all viewers, along with performances from world-class entertainers.

"We are so excited to be partnering with a company like USANA that shares our values and understands the importance of our mission," says Brandy Vega, founder of Promise2Live. "I have seen firsthand how devastating a mental health crisis can be, and I believe our campaign creates a message of hope for those who need it. The Promise2Live challenge is so simple, yet significant. It takes less than a minute to do something that could literally save your life or the life of a loved one."

Good Deed Revolution is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the mental health and suicide crisis in our communities. Their mission with the Promise2Live campaign is to deliver hope, help, and inspiration through media on a massive scale to those struggling with suicide ideation and mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

USANA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA13679&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-partners-with-promise2live-for-global-suicide-prevention-campaign-301836804.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA13679&Transmission_Id=202305300747PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA13679&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.