PR Newswire

Ben Rathaus, VP of AI and Perception, will Demonstrate the Power of Leveraging AI and Imaging Radar Input in Sensor Fusion

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today its participation at the International WIreless Industry Consortium (IWPC) Automotive Sensor Architecture Conference, hosted by BMW. The conference will bring together prominent thought leaders, including representatives from BMW, Audi, Continental, Bosch, and others, to share their insights and advancements in the field.

Arbe's Vice President of AI and Perception, Dr. Ben Rathaus, will deliver a presentation titled "Beyond Trivial and Cliché: The Significance of Imaging Radar in Sensor Fusion." on June 1, 2023, at 13:00 CET. This presentation will describe the cutting-edge technology of radar-camera fusion and its potential to revolutionize environmental perception, enhancing safety in all driving conditions.

In an era where road safety is of paramount importance, Arbe's session will showcase the company's breakthrough in leveraging AI over imaging radar input to facilitate sensor fusion. Arbe's advanced AI algorithms enable real-time fusion of radar and camera data, empowering vehicles with enhanced object detection and tracking capabilities at high speeds and long ranges. This innovative solution is designed to excel in detecting multiple objects to provide clear pathways on highways and in urban environments, ultimately making it truly safe for drivers and pedestrians alike.

"At Arbe, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of automotive sensor technology to enhance safety and efficiency on the road," said Dr. Rathaus. "We are thrilled to share our latest breakthrough in radar-camera fusion and highlight its importance as a critical tool in making transportation safer. Our session will demonstrate how AI algorithms and imaging radar technology can work in synergy to transform the perception capabilities of autonomous driving."

Arbe's session at the IWPC Automotive Sensor Architecture Conference will include demonstrations. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on the immense potential of radar-camera fusion and its role in shaping the future of transportation.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe's events page here .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made at the presentations referred to in this press release, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of Arbe's AI-driven fusion of radar and camera to operate in actual conditions and the acceptance by Tier I suppliers and automobile manufacturers of the concept of an AI-based radar system in general and Arbe's system in paticularly, including the timing of any commitment to such technology, any government regulations affecting the use of AI and driverless vehicles, and he risks and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023 as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbe-unveils-revolutionary-ai-based-imaging-radar-technology-for-sensor-fusion-at-iwpc-automotive-sensor-architecture-conference-301837079.html

SOURCE Arbe