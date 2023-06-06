Evolv Technology to Present at Cowen 51st Annual Technology Conference

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that Peter George, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Donohue, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at the Cowen Technology Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in New York, New York. The Company will webcast the presentation live at approximately 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

