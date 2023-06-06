Lakewood, CO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc. ( KRTL, Financial), an innovator and pioneer in developing industry-leading cross-over tradecraft and proprietary technology in the hemp, cannabis, psilocybin, and alternative wellness sectors, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech (“KRTL”), has entered into a channel partner agreement and white label contract with Medflow Inc. (“Medflow”), creator of a cutting-edge computer-vision based telemedicine platform. This exclusive contract allows KRTL to use and apply Medflow's innovative telemedicine technology in the alternative wellness market.

Medflow, an AI-powered telemedicine solution provider, combines best-in-class facial recognition biometrics with next-generation zero-trust security architecture to accurately verify patient identities. Their comprehensive suite of telemedicine tools, designed with security at the forefront, includes features like end-to-end encryption, facial recognition with ID scan, and HIPAA compliance. The platform allows healthcare providers to review and legally sign medical and legal documentation live with the patient, issue prescriptions, and capture patient vitals such as heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, and stress indicators, all using the patient's computer or mobile phone camera.

Daniel Ball, CEO of KRTL Biotech, is excited about this partnership. He states, "Our collaboration with Medflow is a significant step forward in our mission to enhance patient care in the alternative wellness sector. The integration of Medflow's state-of-the-art telemedicine platform will allow us to provide secure and robust health-related services remotely in the alternative wellness market."

Kelly Fenemore, CEO of Medflow, also shares this enthusiasm. "We are thrilled to partner with KRTL Biotech, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and patient care. This partnership reinforces our mission to provide secure and accessible telemedicine services to patients everywhere."

In a strategic move to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities in support of their MedTech expansion, KRTL Biotech has also entered into a channel partner agreement with boutique cybersecurity firm, Seven Cipher Group LLC ("Seven Cipher"). Seven Cipher combines industry-leading technology and methodology to provide comprehensive cloud and endpoint security solutions. Their innovative approach includes AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics for proactive threat detection and management.

Seven Cipher’s robust vulnerability assessment and management solutions, along with compliance standards such as ISO, NIST, GDPR, SOC2, and others, will ensure a multi-layered security and compliance approach for KRTL's operations. This partnership will enhance KRTL's ability to safeguard its client’s Web2 and Web3 environments from future threats, including AI-assisted intrusions and eventual quantum-based attacks.

Bryant Thornton, CEO of Seven Cipher, recognizes the significance of this alliance. "Our partnership with KRTL Biotech signals the accessibility and attainability of enterprise-level cybersecurity at a small and medium business level in the alternative wellness industry and beyond. With our combined expertise, we are well-positioned to tackle the unique challenges of this rapidly evolving digital landscape."

"Our partnership with Seven Cipher is crucial in our commitment to provide secure and reliable services in our MedTech efforts alongside solutions like Medflow. As we continue to innovate in our industry, the security of our operations and the privacy of our clients and partners remain a top priority." KRTL Biotech’s CEO, Daniel Ball added.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

KRTL is a holding company interested in diversifying risk and accessing new markets. KRTL Holding Group Inc. operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. Each company has its focus on specific industries including bio and Agri-Technology, to International Trade and Distribution of these technologies and services. This strategy allows KRTL Holding Group to capitalize on investment opportunities, and partnerships, creating value for its shareholders. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com.

About Medflow Inc.

Medflow is a telemedicine company that offers a suite of secure and innovative telemedicine tools. Its offerings include facial recognition biometrics, zero-trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and a variety of computer vision-based features. These tools allow healthcare providers to offer efficient and secure patient care. For more information about Medflow, visit www.medflow.com.

About Seven Cipher Group LLC

Seven Cipher Group LLC is a boutique cybersecurity firm that offers comprehensive security solutions designed for Web2 and Web3 environments. The company combines industry-leading technology and methodology to offer real-time, comprehensive analysis across your cloud and endpoint security landscape. Seven Cipher Group LLC is committed to proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they occur. For more information about Seven Cipher Group LLC, visit www.sevencipher.com.

