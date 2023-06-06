Silo Pharma Commences Study of Novel Joint Homing Peptide SPU-21

Phase 2 of study will further investigate the peptides’ method, optimization, and binding affinity in human tissue

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced its entry into a research agreement expanding the study of its novel joint homing peptides targeting rheumatoid arthritis (RA), designated as SPU-21, in human synovial tissue surrounding joints and tendons.

Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma, stated, “The initial three-month pilot study of SPU-21 assessed the peptide in healthy human and RA synovial tissue. The next step is to further investigate cyclic peptides in human tissue assays for optimization and binding affinity.”

Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB).

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company under takes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contact

800-705-0120
[email protected]

