Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), a 9% shareholder of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI), today released a presentation highlighting why independent oversight and greater accountability are urgently needed on the Masimo Board. Politan also responded to multiple false and misleading claims made by the Company in its recent proxy materials and letter to shareholders.

Shareholders can support change by voting for Politan’s two ideally qualified nominees – Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey – for election to the Company’s Board at Masimo’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Annual Meeting is currently scheduled for June 26, 2023.

Quentin Koffey, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Politan, said, “Masimo’s broken corporate governance has resulted in a deeply discounted valuation and an inability to profitably innovate and grow. Unfortunately, Masimo’s Board fails to recognize that shareholder-driven change is needed, as demonstrated by the Board’s hostile approach to our engagement, misleading public statements and baseless attacks against Politan. While this behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising given the Company’s long history of avoiding accountability.

We believe that greater oversight in the boardroom can help Masimo realize its full potential, and that our two nominees have the right experience and skillsets to help. We look forward to continuing to make our case to our fellow shareholders in advance of the Annual Meeting.”

In its recent proxy materials and letter to shareholders, Masimo makes a number of statements about its own performance and Politan’s campaign that Politan believes are disingenuous, false or both:

Masimo’s cherry picking of dates and peers in an attempt to make its performance look better is “good for a laugh and not much else.” As one third-party analyst noted in response to Masimo’s materials, “Today’s letter takes “cherry picking” to a new level…Team Masimo’s plainly obvious attempt to cherry pick data to make the case that its relative returns are unimpeachable...is good for a laugh and not much else.”1



Masimo ended its analysis of relative TSR on May 1, 2023. Choosing this arbitrary date conveniently ignores that the share price has declined 17% between then and May 26, following the outcome of the Apple trial and Masimo’s disappointing first quarter earnings announced on May 9, 2023. Masimo also began its one-year TSR measurement on May 1, 2022, allowing it to avoid factoring in the 51% decline that occurred following the announcement of the Sound United transaction on February 15, 2022. The reality is simple: Masimo has underperformed its own selected peers over any relevant timeframe.2

Sound United 1.3 Years 3 Years 5 Years Masimo Total Shareholder Return Performance vs. As of May 22, 2023 Masimo’s Select Peers​​​ (14%)​ (73%)​ (17%)​ Masimo’s Proxy Peers (15%)​ (42%)​ (3%)​ Masimo’s Proxy Peers with Same Growth Profile (39%)​ (89%)​ (140%)​ S&P 500 Index (25%)​ (83%)​ (1%)​ NASDAQ Composite (20%)​ (74%)​ (14%)​ Medical Devices Index (23%)​ (65%)​ (9%)​

Masimo distorts its poor ROIC performance . The Company makes the claim that its ROIC has not declined and that its capital allocation has been “excellent” by skewing the facts. As Politan shows in its own materials, which do adjust for royalties, Masimo’s ROIC has decreased by 30% since 2012. Meanwhile, Masimo presents ROIC on an after-tax basis and only through 2021 in order to benefit from a 38% reduction in its effective tax rate due to 2017 tax reform and to ignore another stepdown in ROIC in 2022.





. The Company makes the claim that its ROIC has not declined and that its capital allocation has been “excellent” by skewing the facts. As Politan shows in its own materials, which do adjust for royalties, Masimo’s ROIC has decreased by 30% since 2012. Meanwhile, Masimo presents ROIC on an after-tax basis and only through 2021 in order to benefit from a 38% reduction in its effective tax rate due to 2017 tax reform and to ignore another stepdown in ROIC in 2022. Masimo’s claims that Politan is seeking “control” of the Company are absurd . Politan has nominated two director candidates for what will be a seven-member Board (there are currently five directors, and the Company has committed to expanding the Board by two). The nominees are independent and have no preexisting relationship with each other or other Board members. Politan used a nationally recognized search firm to identify candidates. Politan is seeking refreshed corporate governance at Masimo befitting a public company, not corporate control – and any suggestion otherwise is completely baseless.



This accusation from Masimo is even more absurd when you consider that the incumbent Board has time and again taken extreme measures to prevent shareholders from having even a minimal level of influence. These entrenchment tactics have included the egregious advance notice bylaws put in place in response to Politan’s engagement, a compensation agreement for the CEO – including a ~$600 million special payment – that is designed specifically to disenfranchise shareholders, and a track record of undermining shareholders by not following through on commitments to improve governance. This is what going to extremes to keep control looks like – not Politan nominating two directors.





. Politan has nominated two director candidates for what will be a seven-member Board (there are currently five directors, and the Company has committed to expanding the Board by two). The nominees are independent and have no preexisting relationship with each other or other Board members. Politan used a nationally recognized search firm to identify candidates. Politan is seeking refreshed corporate governance at Masimo befitting a public company, not corporate control – and any suggestion otherwise is completely baseless. This accusation from Masimo is even more absurd when you consider that the incumbent Board has time and again taken extreme measures to prevent shareholders from having even a minimal level of influence. These entrenchment tactics have included the egregious advance notice bylaws put in place in response to Politan’s engagement, a compensation agreement for the CEO – including a ~$600 million special payment – that is designed specifically to disenfranchise shareholders, and a track record of undermining shareholders by not following through on commitments to improve governance. This is what going to extremes to keep control looks like – not Politan nominating two directors. For over nine months, Masimo’s Board has never been willing to meet with Politan. The Company’s recent claims that Politan has been unwilling to “engage” or “cooperate” with the Board are simply not credible. If anything, the Board’s pattern of engagement has only served to underscore its broken governance.



For example, following Politan’s introductory meeting with Masimo management, the Board refused to meet and immediately adopted entrenching bylaws. The Board then used that initial one-hour meeting as a basis to depose Politan employees for ~40 hours, subpoena individuals suspected of being Politan limited partners, and seek extensive and inappropriate discovery into Politan. These information requests were later deemed “irrelevant” by the Court and halted, but not before Politan was forced to dedicate significant time and resources to defending itself.



In addition, the evening before deposing Politan employees, Masimo invited Politan to meet one director, but never followed through once an NDA was in place. Masimo also called Mr. Koffey and told him under no scenario would he be added to the Board. Despite this clear message, Masimo subsequently offered to interview Mr. Koffey, but once again only as a litigation tactic, refusing to do so under NDA.

Politan encourages shareholders to review its presentation, proxy materials and letter to shareholders, all of which are available at www.AdvanceMasimo.com. Shareholders can support real change at Masimo by voting on the BLUE proxy card FOR the election of Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey.

1 Gordon Haskett, May 26, 2023.

2 Company May 26th, 2023 letter to shareholders, Bloomberg. Data through May 22nd, 2023, date upon which definitive proxy statement was filed. Given ~40% decline in share price following Sound United acquisition (1.3 years ago), Politan shows total stock return since the acquisition in place of 1 year so that measurement period is relevant.

Select Peers are those chosen by Masimo in their May 26th, 2023 letter to shareholders and includes: ALGN, EW, ISRG, RMD.

2022 Proxy Peers include: ABMD, ALGN, COO, XRAY, DXCM, GMED, HAE, HOLX, PODD, ICUI, IART, LIVN, NUVA, RMD, TDOC, TNDM, TFX, WST.

Proxy Peers with Same Growth Profile are 2022 Proxy Peers that have a 3-year forward sales CAGR exceeding 10% and includes ABMD, DXCM, HOLX, PODD, RMD, WST.

Dow Jones US Medical Equipment Index (selected by Masimo in their proxy statement).

