SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Link Outdoor Lighting, Inc. (“Link”), a wholesale distributor of outdoor lighting products with four locations across Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

“Since their founding in 2015, Link has quickly built a reputation for providing superb product expertise, customer service, and in-depth contractor training,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “The Link team’s capabilities will be a great complement to our current lines of business in shared markets throughout the country.”

“We are excited to join the SiteOne family and build on our commitment to provide our customers world-class value and service,” said Link's founder, Chuck Link. “Our employees are our greatest asset, and combining with SiteOne ensures they will also have tremendous opportunities for growth across North America.”

This is the fourth acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

