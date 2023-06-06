Nxu, Inc. to Attend Upcoming LD Micro Investor Conference and Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

Nxu CEO, President, and CFO to Attend Prominent Investor Events

MESA, Ariz., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., ( NXU), a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs for use in advanced energy storage systems, megawatt charging stations, and mobility products, today announced that it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference in Los Angeles and Evercore ISI’s Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City.

Mark Hanchett, Nxu Founder and CEO, and Annie Pratt, Nxu President, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the LD Micro Invitational XIII investor conference being held June 6, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nxu during the event, please contact Evan Hauser, [email protected].

Apoorv Dwivedi, Nxu CFO, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit being held June 15-16 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. The summit provides an engaging forum to discuss sustainability related issues with private and public company executives and key industry leaders. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nxu during the Summit, please contact your Evercore ISI representative.

For more on Nxu’s latest investor news and upcoming events, please visit https://nxuenergy.com/investors.

About Nxu, Inc.
Nxu, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company leveraging its intellectual property and U.S.-manufactured battery innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry leading battery cell and pack technologies, grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, platform and medium-duty electric mobility solutions, and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com.

