Manhattan+Associates+Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the winners of this year’s Spotlight on Innovation Awards. Presented at the company’s annual customer event, Momentum+2023, these awards recognize the companies that grew their business, improved their customer experience and drove change in their industries using Manhattan’s supply chain commerce solutions.

"Manhattan is committed to delivering industry leading solutions that help the world’s top brands deliver the outstanding shopping experiences that consumers have come to expect," said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas, Manhattan Associates. "We are proud to recognize these companies who are blazing a trail in supply chain and omnichannel retail innovation.”

The winners were:

Groupe Dynamite for delivering an exceptional shopping experience by combining all store functions from selling, returns and saving the sale under a single unified omnichannel experience. Most Unified Supply Chain – Floor & Decor for unifying every aspect of the supply chain from planning, ordering, fulfilling and transportation to gain efficiencies that deliver on customer promises.

– Floor & Decor for unifying every aspect of the supply chain from planning, ordering, fulfilling and transportation to gain efficiencies that deliver on customer promises. TMS Innovation Leader – H-E-B for its dynamic transportation management inclusive of their private fleet offering unparalleled operational efficiencies.

– H-E-B for its dynamic transportation management inclusive of their private fleet offering unparalleled operational efficiencies. Inventory Innovator – KeHe for enhancing collaboration and significantly reducing spoilage and food waste through advanced inventory optimization.

KeHe for enhancing collaboration and significantly reducing spoilage and food waste through advanced inventory optimization. Outstanding Woman in Supply Chain – Sherry Harriman of Academy Sports + Outdoors for building a modern, diverse and effective logistics network that has contributed to the company’s growth trajectory.

As part of the award, Manhattan Associates will make a donation to the charity of each winner’s choosing.

