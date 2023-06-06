Manhattan Associates Announces its Customer Award Winners at Momentum 2023

Manhattan+Associates+Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the winners of this year’s Spotlight on Innovation Awards. Presented at the company’s annual customer event, Momentum+2023, these awards recognize the companies that grew their business, improved their customer experience and drove change in their industries using Manhattan’s supply chain commerce solutions.

"Manhattan is committed to delivering industry leading solutions that help the world’s top brands deliver the outstanding shopping experiences that consumers have come to expect," said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas, Manhattan Associates. "We are proud to recognize these companies who are blazing a trail in supply chain and omnichannel retail innovation.”

The winners were:

  • Best Retail Customer Experience – Groupe Dynamite for delivering an exceptional shopping experience by combining all store functions from selling, returns and saving the sale under a single unified omnichannel experience.
  • Most Unified Supply Chain – Floor & Decor for unifying every aspect of the supply chain from planning, ordering, fulfilling and transportation to gain efficiencies that deliver on customer promises.
  • TMS Innovation Leader – H-E-B for its dynamic transportation management inclusive of their private fleet offering unparalleled operational efficiencies.
  • Inventory Innovator – KeHe for enhancing collaboration and significantly reducing spoilage and food waste through advanced inventory optimization.
  • Outstanding Woman in Supply Chain – Sherry Harriman of Academy Sports + Outdoors for building a modern, diverse and effective logistics network that has contributed to the company’s growth trajectory.

As part of the award, Manhattan Associates will make a donation to the charity of each winner’s choosing.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.



