Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, May 31, 2023;

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, June 6, 2023; and

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 7, 2023.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

