CIRCOR+International%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CIR) today announced that Tony Najjar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and AJ Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and SVP, Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at 10:20 a.m. ET Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A webcast of the event will be accessible via the “Investors” section of the CIRCOR website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.circor.com%2F. A reply of the event will be archived on the website for 90 days.

