Blackstone ( NYSE:BX, Financial) announced today that Michael Chae, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

About Blackstone

